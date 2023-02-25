 Skip to main content
Grow Healthy Food: Save $304 on a Gardyn indoor gardening system

John Alexander
By
The MyGardyn being used in a kitchen by a family.

As yet another winter storm is here to remind us that February is, indeed, winter it feels like all we can do is twiddle our green thumbs until spring. But, with innovative products like the Gardyn Home Kit 2.0, you can grow your own produce any time of the year in your own smart garden. If you pick up a Gardyn Home Kit 2.0 right now, you can get it for 30% off. That’s $304 off of the usual $999, making the kit just $695. The Gardyn, which self monitors the plants it contains, can also be paired with a membership plan for just $29/mo. to provide you with two years of pre-prepared plants to grow and eat. We aren’t sure how long this deal will last, so act now.

Why you should buy the Gardyn Home Kit 2.0

The Gardyn Home Kit 2.0 provides an opportunity to grow food plants indoors, while only becoming as involved in the process as you want to. Daily chores that are typically required when taking care of your favorite indoor plants, like watering, are essentially removed and the more fun aspects (pruning and harvesting) are emphasized. That’s all thanks to specialized AI, called Kelby, and the smart nutrient, water, and light delivery system of the Gardyn.

Kelby provides an app-based approach to smart garden growing. For one, it monitors your plants’ growth 24/7, intervening to maximize growth based on advanced AI. When you want to go on vacation, don’t worry about your plants, just flip on Vacation Mode and Kelby will know what to do. The app even provides a time lapse of your plants’ progress and advanced control over the system’s lighting and watering schedules.

Meanwhile, the Gardyn’s innovative yCubes are the indoor garden analog to Keurig K-Cups. They’re plug’n’play plants, basically. While you’re free to use your own plants, every purchase of the Gardyn Home Kit 2.0 comes with a 30 plant starter set that includes 20 favorites (think lettuce varieties, tomatoes, and herbs) and your choice of 10 others. For this time of year, we highly recommend the Winter Wellness set, which includes chamomile, wheatgrass, and the scarily named bull’s blood beets.

So, if you’re ready to start growing even though its snowing, order your Gardyn Home Kit 2.0 and pick your starter plant set today. Remember, while this deal last the Gardyn Home Kit 2.0 is only $695, which is $304 lower than the typical $999. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so pick yours up today!

This $700 discount makes a smart refrigerator worth the price
Bruce Brown
By Bruce Brown
February 21, 2023
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor

Presidents' Day sales are over, but some stock is still available. If you just remembered how important the shopping holiday is for cheap appliance hunters, don't worry. For instance, this Samsung Family Hub refrigerator is only $2,299 today after a $700 discount. It's s truly unique way to bring your kitchen into the 21st Century. Grab it before Samsung decides that Presidents' Day deals are over.

Why you should buy a Samsung Smart Refrigerator
Samsung smart refrigerators vary in capacity, dimensions, door configuration, exterior surfaces, and interior features. Samsung's Family Hub is the common feature in the line. Since the kitchen is the central communications and meeting place for most households and the refrigerator is the largest appliance in the room, the fridge is the most logical location for a smart digital Family Hub. You can use the Family Hub to leave notes for other family members, synchronize everyone's calendars with tasks and events, create shopping lists, display photos, and post items on shopping lists. The Family Hub requires Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections to your home wireless network and Bluetooth devices. When you own a Samsung smart refrigerator with the Family Hub, you can communicate with the fridge from any location with Wi-Fi access. You can see the refrigerator contents from your office to find out if you need to buy anything on the way home or choose a recipe based on the contents in your fridge. The Family Hub can't physically mix and move ingredients from the smart refrigerator to the oven, but you can use it to preheat a Samsung smart oven so you can start cooking as soon as you arrive.

What is a smart thermostat?
Smart thermostats explained: How they work and how they save you money
Erika Rawes
By Erika Rawes
February 21, 2023
smart thermostat deals - Nest 3

As utility bills continue to rise, many homeowners have turned to smart thermostats as a way to cut their expenses. Not only do they look more elegant and advanced than a standard thermostat, but they come with a variety of powerful features that can help optimize your heating and cooling schedules -- and save you a bundle of cash in the process. But what exactly is a smart thermostat, and why should you consider adding one to your home? Here’s a closer look at these versatile gadgets and how they stack up to the competition.
What exactly is a smart thermostat?

A smart thermostat is a thermostat that can be controlled with a phone, tablet, smart speaker, or another internet-connected device. Smart thermostats typically allow you to schedule your desired temperature settings, and you can also incorporate them into home automation systems. They also tend to feature sleek, modern designs -- which are a vast improvement over the clunky rectangles offered by traditional thermostats.
What else can a smart thermostat do?
Depending on the specific model, smart thermostats can offer a plethora of cool features. Some thermostats, like the Nest Learning Thermostat, can learn your heating and cooling preferences and automatically adjust based on said learning. Many of the best smart thermostats have diagnostic features, which can detect when there’s a problem with your ductwork or HVAC system. Your smart thermostat may also be able to remind you of when it’s time to perform system maintenance, like when it’s time to change your air filter. Your thermostat may also be able to provide you with details regarding your energy consumption or even give you a reading on your indoor humidity levels.

Get two Alexa and Google Assistant smart bulbs for $5 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 22, 2023
Two Lenovo Smart Bulbs sitting next to each other on a white background.

If you're looking to add some smart lighting to your home without spending a fortune, Lenovo has a great deal right now on its Lenovo Smart Bulbs. You can buy two for just $5 saving you $23 off the regular price of $28. A saving of 82% is not to be missed and these light bulbs are a great way to dip your toe into smart lighting for less. Let's take a look at why they're worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Bulb
It's easy to think you need to spend a fortune on the best smart light bulbs but that's not always the case. The market for the best cheap smart bulbs is steadily growing with Lenovo keeping things super cheap here. The Lenovo Smart Color Light Bulb is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's possible to adjust brightness and temperature to suit the mood throughout the day. You can also dim the lights or change colors to get things just how you like them. There's a choice of 16 million colors as well as unable white which adjusts the light temperature from 2700K to 6500K.

