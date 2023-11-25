Google Nest Hub is still 50% off following Black Friday

If you wanted to get the second-generation Google Nest Hub for cheaper than usual but you weren’t able to get some shopping done during Black Friday, don’t worry because the smart display’s 50% discount from Walmart Black Friday deals is still available. Instead of $100, you’ll only have to pay $50 for the smart home device, which will let you buy more of them for the different rooms in your house. Like all of the remaining Black Friday deals, the $50 in savings may disappear at any moment, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub

The second-generation Google Nest Hub is a smart display that’s powered by Google Assistant, which will let you voice commands for functions like searching for information, setting alarms, and bringing up tutorials. Its 7-inch touchscreen is bright and colorful, and you can use it to control your other smart home devices. The second-generation Google Nest Hub isn’t equipped with a camera though. If you want your smart display to come with a camera for video call capabilities, and if you want a larger screen, you can go for the Google Nest Hub Max with a 10-inch display, which is also on sale from Walmart for following a $79 discount on its original price of $229.

Between the second-generation Google Nest Hub and first-generation Google Nest Hub, you’ll want to go for the latest model for its third far-field microphone for improved wake word sensitivity in noisy environments, better bass quality, an upgraded CPU for faster processing, gesture controls through the addition of a Soli radar chip, and the Sleep Sensing feature to help you get more restful nights by tracking your sleeping habits and patterns.

You still have time to shop Nest Black Friday deals if you want to build out your smart home setup, including Walmart’s offer for the second-generation Google Nest Hub. From $100, it’s down to a more affordable $50, for savings of $50 for every smart display that you buy. It’s not going to stay this cheap for long though, as it could be just a mistake that the offer is still online. We’re also not sure if you’ll get a chance at the same bargain on Cyber Monday, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as possible.

