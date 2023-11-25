 Skip to main content
Google Nest Hub is still 50% off following Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen
If you wanted to get the second-generation Google Nest Hub for cheaper than usual but you weren’t able to get some shopping done during Black Friday, don’t worry because the smart display’s 50% discount from Walmart Black Friday deals is still available. Instead of $100, you’ll only have to pay $50 for the smart home device, which will let you buy more of them for the different rooms in your house. Like all of the remaining Black Friday deals, the $50 in savings may disappear at any moment, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub

The second-generation Google Nest Hub is a smart display that’s powered by Google Assistant, which will let you voice commands for functions like searching for information, setting alarms, and bringing up tutorials. Its 7-inch touchscreen is bright and colorful, and you can use it to control your other smart home devices. The second-generation Google Nest Hub isn’t equipped with a camera though. If you want your smart display to come with a camera for video call capabilities, and if you want a larger screen, you can go for the Google Nest Hub Max with a 10-inch display, which is also on sale from Walmart for following a $79 discount on its original price of $229.

Between the second-generation Google Nest Hub and first-generation Google Nest Hub, you’ll want to go for the latest model for its third far-field microphone for improved wake word sensitivity in noisy environments, better bass quality, an upgraded CPU for faster processing, gesture controls through the addition of a Soli radar chip, and the Sleep Sensing feature to help you get more restful nights by tracking your sleeping habits and patterns.

You still have time to shop Nest Black Friday deals if you want to build out your smart home setup, including Walmart’s offer for the second-generation Google Nest Hub. From $100, it’s down to a more affordable $50, for savings of $50 for every smart display that you buy. It’s not going to stay this cheap for long though, as it could be just a mistake that the offer is still online. We’re also not sure if you’ll get a chance at the same bargain on Cyber Monday, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as possible.

These are the best microwave Black Friday deals we’ve found
Opening the Samsung 2.1 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave in a kitchen.

Black Friday deals are live, meaning you can buy new appliances and replace old ones for cheap. While many of us are using air fryers more than ever, it's still useful to have one of the best microwaves available for you to use. Some of the best microwave brands include LG and Samsung, along with KitchenAid. We've helped you by finding the best microwave Black Friday deals, and we've listed them all below. These include all the major brands, along with some other options too. Check them out below and enjoy faster-cooked food in no time. Oh, and before you go, happy Black Friday.
Best LG microwave Black Friday deals

LG is a big name brand for all manners of electrical devices. Responsible for some of the best TVs around, it's also found the time to make great microwaves and kitchen appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. If you want a stylish microwave with some cool features, LG is a brand to strongly consider.

The best Keurig Black Friday deals — from $49
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Keurig Deals

Black Friday deals are here, and coffee lovers of all stripes should check out the best offers from Keurig. There are some great Keurig coffee maker deals out there, with offers on the simple single-cup brewers and the fancier Supreme and K-Elite versions. We've pulled our favorite coffee maker Black Friday deals from Keurig below, and we're spotlighting the best one in general: a nice discount on the K-Express.
Best Keurig Black Friday deal

The Keurig K-Express is among the cheapest ways to get into Keurig's system of coffee makers, but that doesn't mean you're giving up a lot of features with this machine. The Keurig K-Express brews your drink from coffee pods in just minutes, and all it takes is pushing a button. The coffee maker can make cups of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces, and it comes with a removable water reservoir with a capacity of 36 ounces so it can make multiple cups before you need to refill it. Walmart's Keurig deals for Black Friday brings the price of the Keurig K-Express down to an even more affordable $49 following a $10 discount on its original price of $59, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks may already be running out.

The best coffee maker Black Friday deals happening now
The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker sets on a kitchen counter.

Black Friday is here, meaning it's the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen essentials. We've pulled a list of our favorite Black Friday deals on coffee makers, which includes a wide variety of appliances. We've pulled the best Keurig Black Friday deals for people who just need a single, simple cup of coffee each morning. There are also standard units that will make a whole pots. Beyond that there are combo units, units with steamers, and much more.
Best coffee maker Black Friday deal
Cuisinart Coffee Center -- $176, was $230

Our favorite coffee maker deals right now is this Cuisinart Coffee Center. It's on sale for $176 after a $54 discount from its original price of $230 at Best Buy. Cuisinart is a quality home appliance brand that you know you can trust, and this option includes everything you could want to make a standard cup of coffee. Let's dig in to its features.
The Cuisinart Coffee Center lets you do everything you could need for a standard cup of coffee. Let's start at the beginning. You have a bag of whole coffee beans, the best way to store them. You can grind them right in the top of this Cuisinart. No more fuddling with a separate grinder, which saves space on your countertop and makes zero mess, compared to pouring the ground coffee from a grinder to a filter. Once you've ground your beans, you can set the coffee to brew into the carafe. This machine has a built in charcoal filter for your water too. There's a bold mode and a regular mode, so you can decide how strong you want your coffee. The carafe brews up to 12 cups.
If you're more of a quick hits, single serve coffee drinker, you have that option too. This Cuisinart has a built in single-serve option that accepts standard K-Cups. You can brew a single serving of 8, 10 or 12 ounces. This whole system is programmable, so you can set it to start brewing your coffee before you even wake up in the morning.

