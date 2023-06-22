 Skip to main content
Google Nest Hub Max smart display just had its price slashed

Jennifer Allen
By
Nest Hub Max in the kitchen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

For anyone looking for a great smart display and one that isn’t an Amazon Echo, look no further than the deal at Walmart on the Google Nest Hub Max. Usually priced at $229, it’s enjoying a $39 price cut so it’s reduced to $190 for a limited time. Great for helping you run your smart home more efficiently as well as entertain you, it’s a good addition to your kitchen or other living space. Here’s what else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub Max

One of the best smart displays, the Google Nest Hub Max might be a few years old now but it continues to be a great option for many. Via the smart display, you can easily do all kinds of things. For instance, you can make video calls or leave video messages via Duo. It’s all done hands-free so you can easily remember to call someone while midway through baking, gaming or whatever else is keeping you busy.

It has a built-in Nest Cam so you can check out the live view from wherever you are, keeping an eye on your home. You also receive alerts any time motion is detected. The security side of things goes even further once you factor in its compatibility with thousands of smart home devices from lights to TVs, cameras, and even smart locks.

As the name suggests, the Google Nest Hub Max works as a hub for your home so you can check out family reminders, calendars, and leave each other notes. In downtime, you can also be entertained via YouTube or you can stream from apps with built-in Chromecast. Also, you can listen to music with YouTube Music support, Spotify, and Pandora. If you’ve spent some time considering the Google Nest Hub and the Google Nest Hub Max, you’ll appreciate how tempting this one is now it’s discounted.

Usually priced at $229, the Google Nest Hub Max is down to $190 right now at Walmart. The $39 saving makes an important difference here so if you’ve been considering a new smart display for a while, this is your chance. Buy it now while it’s on sale.

