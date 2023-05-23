 Skip to main content
Nest Learning Smart Thermostat just had its price slashed to $200

Best Buy has one of the best Nest Thermostat deals around at the moment with $50 off the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat so it’s down to $200. It’s the ideal way of gaining more control over the temperatures at home and keeping your bills lower too. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading. Alternatively, tap the buy button below to get straight to purchasing this delight. We can’t say how long this deal will stick around for so you don’t want to risk missing out.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat

One of the best smart home devices you can buy for enriching your life, the Google Nest Thermostat is a great use of technology. It can take control of your home’s heating and cooling effectively without you needing to lift a finger. It learns your habits and adjusts so that it automatically regulates your home’s temperature based on your schedule. Thanks to its Nest Leaf feature, it also alerts you whenever you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient too, potentially saving you money on your bills.

At all times, you can receive alerts and reminders, allowing you to control the thermostat from anywhere via the app. Besides allowing you to adjust temperatures, you can also monitor your equipment and receive service reminders, as well as a heads-up if something isn’t working correctly.

The thermostat is smart enough that it can automatically prioritize usage to when energy is cleaner or less expensive for you. Effectively, it means you always get a comfortable temperature but in a way that is as cheap as possible. It’s simple to install too with most people capable of installing it in under 60 minutes, so you don’t have to worry about calling an electrician or plumber to do it.

In just one week, you’ll reap the benefits with the Nest thermostat programming itself to the temperatures it knows you like. It works with Google Assistant, Alexa, and other compatible speakers and displays so you can be in charge with your voice as well as via the app.

Packed with vital features to help make your home more comfortable, the Google Nest Smart Thermostat is normally priced at $250. Right now, you can buy it for $200 at Best Buy. There’s even a choice of color schemes so you can get the right one for your home’s aesthetic. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

