How does Amazon Prime Now work? Here are all your answers

If you’re a member of Amazon Prime, you’ve probably enjoyed the convenience of Prime’s free two-day shipping policy on all orders. Tap a few buttons on your smartphone, tablet, or computer to complete a purchase, and then your order shows up on your doorstep just 48 hours later. The convenience of online shopping has led many to forego a trip to the store in favor of shopping from the comfort of their couch. The only downside of online shopping is that your items take some time to arrive to you, and you can’t get your hands on them right away. But Prime Now aims to change all that by making even two-day shipping look slow. Amazon Prime Now offers delivery of your purchased goods in just two hours. That means you get the convenience of online shopping coupled with the instant gratification of in-store purchases. Interested in giving Amazon Prime Now a try? Here’s everything you need to know about the speedy service.

Who Can Use Prime Now?

Prime Now’s two-hour delivery is currently available exclusively to members of Amazon Prime. An annual membership to Amazon Prime currently costs $99, although users can also pay monthly for $13 a month. Prime members enjoy a lot of perks, including free two-day shipping, access to award-winning movies and TV shows on Prime Video, and discounts on subscriptions to Showtime, Starz, and Cinemax. Prime users can also stream on-demand music on Prime Music, borrow books from the Kindle Lending Library, and listen to audiobooks on Audible. Need a Prime membership? Check out how to get one on Amazon’s Prime website.

What Does Prime Now Cost?

Prime Now is a free service to Prime members. That’s right, Prime members can get two-hour delivery service on orders at no additional cost to them.

Is Prime Now Available in My Area?

To find out if Prime Now is available where you live, visit the Prime Now website to enter your zip code. This will reveal whether you can use Prime Now in your area and what items are available to buy. Once you’ve decided what you want, simply add the items to your cart and check out the way you normally would with other Amazon Prime purchases.

Most major cities and metropolitan areas in the United States offer Prime Now, including but not limited to Atlanta, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Indianapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Seattle, and San Francisco. As the popularity of the service increases, Amazon will likely open up Prime Now in more locations. If it’s not available in your area yet, it might be soon.

Can I Buy Anything with Prime Now?

Not all items on the Amazon marketplace are eligible for Prime Now delivery, so don’t expect to be able to buy a tiny house or a vintage record player. But there are more than 25,000 items across 25 categories on the website that are available, including groceries through partnerships with grocery chains, electronics, household supplies, and more. Prime Now can also deliver items to you from local stores in a select number of cities. Whether you forgot to pick up onions for tonight’s dinner party, or you need to buy a birthday gift for your friend’s party this afternoon, Prime Now might be able to save the day.

When is Prime Now Available?

Prime Now is available to deliver items to you from early morning to late evening, seven days a week.