How to cancel your Arlo subscription

Arlo is one of the most popular smart home security brands, offering a variety of cameras and sensors to keep your property safe. But if you're ready to check out other systems (such as Ring or Wyze), you'll want to cancel your Arlo subscription. Unfortunately, this can't be done using the smartphone app – instead, you'll need to head online to the official Arlo website.

Need help with the process? Here's a step-by-step walkthrough on how to cancel your Arlo subscription.

What You Need

  • Arlo account info

  • internet connection

The Arlo XL 2nd Gen installed on a wall.
Arlo

How to cancel your Arlo subscription

Step 1: Go to the official Arlo website and log into your account.

Step 2: Go to the Settings menu, then navigate to Subscription.

Step 3: Select Cancel Subscription.

Step 4: From there, simply follow the last few steps to end your subscription.

Step 5: If you're trying to cancel a free trial before it ends, the process is similar. But once you've made your way to the Subscription menu, you'll instead select Manage, then Cancel Trial.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight 4 outside in the elements.
Arlo

How to delete your Arlo account

Canceling your Arlo subscription means you'll no longer have to make monthly payments, but it won't delete all your account information. To do that, you'll need to delete your account. Keep in mind that deleting your account will permanently erase your account data (such as settings and recordings), and you won't have the option to restart your account.

Still sure you want to delete your Arlo account? Follow these steps.

Step 1: Go to the official Arlo website.

Step 2: Go to Settings, then enter the Privacy Center.

Step 3: Navigate to your Account tab. Depending on your account, this might be in the Data Privacy submenu.

Step 4: Select Delete Arlo Account, then confirm your selection by selecting Permanently Delete Arlo Account.

Step 5: Wrap up the process by following any pop-up instructions.

Step 6: With that done, you'll get one last email from Arlo confirming the deletion.

