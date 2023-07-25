If you’re getting too many unwanted Ring alerts, it might be time to customize your Ring motion zones. This feature lets you tell your Ring video doorbell which areas of your front yard to monitor -- if motion happens beyond these zones, it’ll be ignored. It’s most useful for homes in busy neighborhoods with bustling sidewalks or a constant flow of traffic, but almost every location can benefit from a few tweaks to Ring motion zones.

Difficulty Easy Duration 15 minutes

Perfecting your motion zones will take a bit of time, but Ring makes it easy to change your settings with just a few clicks. Here’s how to set up Ring motion zones for your video doorbell or security camera.

How to set up Ring motion zones

Ring motion zones are supported across most Ring video doorbells and security cameras. To customize them, you’ll first need to open the Ring app on your smartphone. With that done, here’s what to do next.

Step 1: Open the menu by pressing the three horizontal lines at the top left of your screen.

Step 2: Select Devices.

Step 3: Select the device you’d like to modify.

Step 4: Select Motion Settings (you may have to scroll to the bottom of the page to find this).

Step 5: Select Edit Zones. This will take you to a new screen where you can shrink, stretch, or reposition your motion zones as needed. You can even set up multiple zones if desired.

Step 6: Once you’ve made all your changes, press the Save button.

Step 7: If you need help, most devices have a button underneath the Edit Zones option that will give you suggestions on how to set up your motion zones. You can also adjust your motion sensitivity to eliminate minor movements near your front door (or ramp it up if you’re missing notifications).

Tips for setting up your Ring motion zones

Figuring out the right motion zone positions for your Ring video doorbell or security camera will take some trial and error. However, there are a few things you can do to optimize your settings and improve your device's performance.

Remove reflective objects from the motion zone. Shiny objects that catch the sun at the wrong angle can inadvertently trigger your Ring device to think there is motion.

Some devices allow you to change motion settings based on the time of day. This can be found in the Motion Settings menu – consider enabling it if you know a certain event happens daily, such as a mail delivery or trash pickup.

Ensure only your property is in the motion zone. If your motion zone leaks onto public sidewalks or into a neighbor’s yard, you’ll end up with more alerts than you want.

If you’re looking to adjust motion zones because you’re receiving too many notifications, be sure to check out all the other settings you can modify.

