 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to set up Ring motion zones

Jon Bitner
By

If you’re getting too many unwanted Ring alerts, it might be time to customize your Ring motion zones. This feature lets you tell your Ring video doorbell which areas of your front yard to monitor -- if motion happens beyond these zones, it’ll be ignored. It’s most useful for homes in busy neighborhoods with bustling sidewalks or a constant flow of traffic, but almost every location can benefit from a few tweaks to Ring motion zones.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

Perfecting your motion zones will take a bit of time, but Ring makes it easy to change your settings with just a few clicks. Here’s how to set up Ring motion zones for your video doorbell or security camera.

A person delivering a package to a door with Ring Video Doorbell 4 installed.

How to set up Ring motion zones

Ring motion zones are supported across most Ring video doorbells and security cameras. To customize them, you’ll first need to open the Ring app on your smartphone. With that done, here’s what to do next.

Step 1: Open the menu by pressing the three horizontal lines at the top left of your screen.

Step 2: Select Devices.

Related

Step 3: Select the device you’d like to modify.

Step 4: Select Motion Settings (you may have to scroll to the bottom of the page to find this).

Step 5: Select Edit Zones. This will take you to a new screen where you can shrink, stretch, or reposition your motion zones as needed. You can even set up multiple zones if desired.

Step 6: Once you’ve made all your changes, press the Save button.

Step 7: If you need help, most devices have a button underneath the Edit Zones option that will give you suggestions on how to set up your motion zones. You can also adjust your motion sensitivity to eliminate minor movements near your front door (or ramp it up if you’re missing notifications).

Tips for setting up your Ring motion zones

Figuring out the right motion zone positions for your Ring video doorbell or security camera will take some trial and error. However, there are a few things you can do to optimize your settings and improve your device's performance.

  • Remove reflective objects from the motion zone. Shiny objects that catch the sun at the wrong angle can inadvertently trigger your Ring device to think there is motion.
  • Some devices allow you to change motion settings based on the time of day. This can be found in the Motion Settings menu – consider enabling it if you know a certain event happens daily, such as a mail delivery or trash pickup.
  • Ensure only your property is in the motion zone. If your motion zone leaks onto public sidewalks or into a neighbor’s yard, you’ll end up with more alerts than you want.
  • If you’re looking to adjust motion zones because you’re receiving too many notifications, be sure to check out all the other settings you can modify.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
These Ring Video Doorbell deals are set to expire this evening
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell Deals

With Prime Day deals only having a few more hours to run, there's still time to snag a great deal on excellent video doorbells. As is often the way with Amazon-owned devices, there are some fantastic Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals going on, but you really don't have long to make a purchase. It's the last day of Prime Day so this is your chance for a sweet Ring doorbell deal. With plenty of great options available, we've picked out our favorite below, as well as highlighted a few alternatives. That way, there should be something for everyone here.
Our Favorite Prime Day Ring Doorbell Deal

If you aren't sure which Ring Video Doorbell you should buy this Prime Day, then we recommend you check out this Ring Video Doorbell 2nd generation, which is not only budget-friendly but has great features. For example, it can be installed wirelessly, so you don't have to figure out extra cables to your power or existing chime, and it makes life a lot easier. That said, it does come with the downside that recharging the internal battery is a bit of a pain since it's not removable, and the charging port of the Ring is on the back, so you have to pop the whole thing off. Even so, it only uses about 1% battery life per day, so it should last you at least two to three months, depending on how heavy your usage is.

Read more
Ring Floodlight Cam is 40% off, and you should totally consider it
Ring floodlight cam on brick wall.

If you're looking for the best floodlight cameras for added security, the Ring Floodlight Cam is a great option, especially if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem and can connect your other Amazon devices with the floodlight. If you want to grab one, there's a great Prime Day deal from Amazon that discounts it to $120 from $200, which is pretty substantial and is a great opportunity to grab two or more if you need to cover your whole house.

Why you should buy the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wires Plus is pretty easy to install if you know how to install a light fixture, and it won't take long, assuming you're replacing an existing one. Interestingly enough, the back plate has foam to protect from water intrusion or other elements you'd deal with outside, which is a nice addition and helps avoid having to caulk it yourself. In terms of placement, both lights and Ring Camera can be rotated freely, and you can even place the Ring Camera above rather than below, as is usual. Either way, you're dealing with two 2,000-lumen floodlights, which are pretty intense and should let you see relatively far away at night and are much more powerful than the spotlight version, as you can see in our breakdown between the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro vs. Ring Floodlight Pro.

Read more
Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE vs. Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera: which is the best indoor camera?
The Blink Mini installed in the Pan-Tilt Mount.

As far as affordable indoor cameras go, it’s hard to beat the Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera. Both cameras cost less than $60 (and are often on sale for much less), can swivel to provide a 360-degree perspective of your home, and offer tons of additional functionality when opting for a premium monthly subscription.

If you’re trying to decide between the Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, here’s a comparison of the two popular products to help you figure out which is best for your smart home.
Video quality and cost

Read more