Best Buy just knocked $50 off this popular electronic standing desk

Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Insignia Electronic Adjustable Standing Desk for $250 instead of $300. That’s a hefty discount for anyone who’s keen to enjoy the benefits of a standing desk setup. You’ll need to be fast though as this is one of Best Buy’s deals of the day so you only have a matter of hours before it increases to its usual price. There is time to take a quick look at what we have to tell you about it, but be fast!

Why you should buy the Insignia Electronic Adjustable Standing Desk

The best standing desks can truly change up how you work. As research has found in recent years, sitting for eight hours a day isn’t healthy so using a standing desk keeps you far more active while still being productive too. With the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Control, you’re able to raise the desk up to 19.7 inches to a standing position so you have options as to how you work.

That gives you a sitting height of 28.7 inches or a standing height of 48.4 inches so it’s suitable for people of pretty much all heights. The Insignia Electronic Adjustable Standing Desk has an electric switch so you can easily raise or lower the desk without much effort on your part.

The desk offers a sturdy design to rival the best computer desks with it capable of holding up to 110 pounds. It measures 47.2 by 23.6 inches so there’s plenty of room for all your work tools. There are cable ties included as well for managing your power cables and saving you the irritant of cables getting in the way of your neat workspace. There’s also anti-collision technology that prevents damage by automatically reversing the desk if it hits an object while going up or down.

Looking stylish while also being very practical, the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Control is normally priced at $300. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $250 as one of its deals of the day. You only have a handful of hours to buy it at this price though, so don’t delay.

