The best Keurig Black Friday deals — from $49

Black Friday deals are here, and coffee lovers should check out the best offers from Keurig. There are some great Keurig coffee maker deals out there, with offers on the simple single-cup brewers and the fancier Supreme and K-Elite versions. We’ve pulled our favorite coffee maker Black Friday deals from Keurig below, and we’re spotlighting the best one in general: a nice discount on the K-Express.

Best Keurig Black Friday deal

The Keurig K-Express is among the cheapest ways to get into Keurig’s system of coffee makers, but that doesn’t mean you’re giving up a lot of features with this machine. The Keurig K-Express brews your drink from coffee pods in just minutes, and all it takes is pushing a button. The coffee maker can make cups of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces, and it comes with a removable water reservoir with a capacity of 36 ounces so it can make multiple cups before you need to refill it. Walmart’s Keurig deals for Black Friday brings the price of the Keurig K-Express down to an even more affordable $49 following a $10 discount on its original price of $59, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks may already be running out.

More Keurig Black Friday deals we love

There are many more Keurig deals from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and in Amazon Black Friday deals, but so that you won’t have to search through all of their websites, we’ve handpicked the top available offers and gathered them here. They share many characteristics, including one-touch operation, the option to brew different cup sizes, and easy-to-refill water reservoirs, so it’s all a matter of figuring out how much you’re willing to spend and if you need the more advanced features. In any case, you need to decide quickly because there’s no assurance that these bargains will still be available when you check again later.

Keurig K-Iced —

Keurig K-Compact —

Keurig K-Duo Essentials —

Keurig K-Slim —

Keurig K-Supreme —

Keurig K-Elite —

Don't Miss:

There are some more small kitchen appliance deals available during the sale, so check out the best KitchenAid Black Friday deals and coffee maker Black Friday deals.

How we chose these Keurig Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Keurig Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Keurig Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Keurig Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

Editors' Recommendations