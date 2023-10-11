 Skip to main content
This KitchenAid stand mixer is discounted for Prime Day

John Alexander
By
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.
KitchenAid

While everyone is excited about October Prime Day deals, you might’ve completely missed that there is a big flash sale going on over at Best Buy, ending in the wee hours of Thursday morning (if you’re on the East Coast). One exciting deal for those of you both aware of the Best Buy flash sale and into cooking is this KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. It’s available now for just $280, which is $170 down from the usual $450. Remember, the end of this flash sale is just half a day away or less, so tap the button below and get going on your purchase if you already know this mixer is what you’re after. We’ll go over the finer points below if you haven’t heard about it yet.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Even after a couple of hundred reviews, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer remains one of the highest-rated kitchen products on Best Buy. This is due to its solid construction and multiple uses. With 11 speeds, you can carefully control the way you mix, knead, shred, and beat with your KitchenAid mixer. With the massive 5.5 quart bowl, in just one batch you can make enough dough for about 11 dozen cookies or mash up to 6 pounds of potatoes. If you want to go further with KitchenAid, you can even add one of many attachments to quickly make veggie noodles, ice cream, and more.

The KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer comes in four colors: black, a dark blue, shiny silver, or a striking red that will remind you of the kitchens of yesteryear. And they’re all on sale at this same great price, so you don’t have to sacrifice dollars for style.

But remember, if you want to get this KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $280 you must act now as the sale ends at midnight on the East Coast. We really don’t know when a comparable deal, getting you $170 off the $450 machine, will come back. Just tap the button below to get yours today. Then, go check out these smart kitchen appliances to start stocking up your wish list again for the next big sale.

