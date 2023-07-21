Do you feel that your home is missing a slight touch of personality? Here’s a quick fix for that — the Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Starter Kit, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $40 discount. From $170, you’ll only have to pay $130 for this bundle that includes three white and color smart bulbs. You’ll have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure what will come first between the offer getting taken down and stocks running out, with either one possibly happening as soon as tonight.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Starter Kit

The Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Starter Kit includes three 60W white and color smart bulbs that are capable of showing warm-to-cool white and more than 16 million colors. You’ll be able to control the smart bulbs, as well as up to 50 lights and accessories, through the Hue Bridge that’s included in the bundle. Once it’s set up, you can use the Hue Bridge to control multiple rooms and zones, set custom animations, and access the smart bulbs from anywhere in the world, through the Hue app on iOS or Android devices. You’ll also be getting a Hue Dimmer Switch for even more control over your lights. The different variants of the Philips Hue Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit are the best smart bulb kit in our roundup of the best smart light bulbs because of these useful features.

In addition to the moods that you can set with all the colors that are available to you with the Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Starter Kit, another benefit that’s flagged by our quick guide to smart light bulbs is their compatibility with digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri. You can use voice commands to turn specific lights on or off, and even create schedules to save on electricity costs.

Add smart lights to your home by taking advantage of Philips Hue deals, and Best Buy’s got a good one right now with the Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Starter Kit for just $130. After pocketing savings of $40 on its sticker price of $170, you’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of smart bulbs with this easy-to-install system. It’s highly recommended that you hurry though, as there’s no information on how much time you’ve got left to shop this offer. If you want the Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Starter Kit for cheaper than usual, buy it now while the discount remains online.

