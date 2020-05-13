Ring Video Doorbell 3 vs. Ring Video Doorbell 2: Which one is right for you?

Smart home security company Ring has come a long way since its beginnings on Shark Tank and subsequent acquisition by Amazon in 2018. Since then, Ring has expanded on their lineup of video doorbells, offering six different iterations with varying features and capabilities.

Two of the most recent versions, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 2, share characteristics like notifications, but there are a few key differences between the two. We compared the two options to determine which model will work best for you.

At a glance

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Ring Video Doorbell 2 Design Rectangular, 5.1 inches tall, 2.4 inches wide, and 1.1 inch thick Rectangular, 5.05 inches tall, 2.5 inches wide, and 1.08 inches thick Features Live video, night vision, advanced motion detection with adjustable motion zones, two-way audio with noise cancellation, Alexa connectivity Live video, night vision, advanced motion detection with adjustable motion zones, two-way audio with noise cancellation, Alexa connectivity Specs 160-degree field of view, 1080p HD video 160-degree field of view, 1080p HD video Price $199.99 retail $99.99 retail Subscription Starts at $3 per month, highest tier is $10 per month Starts at $3 per month, highest tier is $10 per month Install Requirements Runs on a rechargeable, quick-release battery pack. Can be hardwired to an existing doorbell system or transformer for continuous charging. A simple mounting setup takes roughly 5 minutes for installation. Wiring in requires a standard doorbell system or transformer with 8-24 VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz. It also has battery power.

Design

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 are nearly indistinguishable from a design and size perspective. Both are rectangular and have roughly the same dimensions. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 comes in at 5.1 inches tall, 2.4 inches wide, and 1.1 inches in depth, while the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is 4.98 inches tall, 2.44 inches wide, and 1.10 inches thick. The notable blue LED light ring surrounds the doorbell button on each device.

One of the key aesthetic differences applies to the Ring Video Doorbell 3’s redesigned faceplate. The new faceplate is easier to remove and now has added grips to slide it into place. It’s a subtle feature, but ease of use is definitely an added plus.

Both video doorbells offer two colors: Satin nickel or Venetian bronze.

Winner: Ring Video Doorbell 3

Installation

For the Ring Video Doorbell 2, mounting hardware is included with the doorbell. You’ll want to use the included hardware to secure the mounting bracket. The doorbell can then be clicked into place. If you opt to wire into your existing doorbell system, you’ll need a transformer with 8-24 VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz. The basic installation time is roughly five minutes, according to Ring.

Installation for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is similar. You’ll get all of the hardware to secure the mounting bracket, and setup will take about five minutes. You can also hardwire to an existing doorbell system or transformer for continuous charging (8-24 VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz). Two enhancements were made to the Ring Video Doorbell 3 related to installation. The first is an easy-to-remove faceplate. Basically, indentation marks were placed on the sides of the faceplate to make it easier to slide on and off. An automatic chime connection was also added, which takes a lot of the legwork out of setting up your Wi-Fi on the device.

Winner: Ring Video Doorbell 3

Features and specs

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 features 1080p HD video, live view, and night vision. The addition of 1080p HD video was a step up from the 720p HD video quality featured on previous Ring Video Doorbells. On the Doorbell 2, you’ll also have a 160-degree field of view, advanced motion detection with adjustable motion zones, and two-way audio with noise cancellation. Motion zones let you decide what areas you want the Ring to cover. The Ring app allows you to control all aspects of the doorbell. With the app, you’ll receive notifications, customize settings, and even open doors, depending on the model of smart door lock you have in place.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 also features 1080p HD video, live view, and night vision. You’ll find adjustable motion zones, a 160-degree field of view, and two-way audio with noise cancellation. The 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi is a new addition to the Doorbell 3 (the Video Doorbell 2 only has 2.4GHz). A “near” motion zone was also added. This new motion zone provides motion detection in areas only 5 to 15 feet in front of your home. That way you’re not getting notifications that could be irrelevant. A redesigned faceplate and automatic chime connection round out new additions to the Video Doorbell 3.

Both models offer home monitoring with select Alexa models.

Winner: Ring Video Doorbell 3

Price and subscription model

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 costs $100, while the Video Doorbell 3 comes in at $200. Both fall under the same subscription plans. The basic plan covering one device is $3/month, and the extended “Plus” plan covering your entire house is $10/month. You will also get extended warranties on all devices as well as 10% off select Ring products.

Overall Winner

Ring Video Doorbell 3

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers enough added features to justify the purchase. However, for those searching for a budget-friendly home-monitoring device, the Video Doorbell 2 has plenty of options at the $100 price point. There aren’t significant changes between the two models, but the “near” motion zone and easy installation components may be enough for some people to prefer Ring’s newest model.

