This deal gets you a Ring Video Doorbell for $20

The Amazon-owned company Woot! has refurbished Ring Video Doorbells available at a super low price today. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is going for just $20, and all units have been tested and verified by Amazon to be fully functional. They include the same accessories and documentation as new devices, which currently cost $100. That makes this refurbished model worth $80 in savings. This is pretty impressive since you’re getting a Ring Video Doorbell that’s guaranteed to function like new. Woot! also has .

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell Wired

You can’t really call your smart home smart without a video doorbell, and like all of the best video doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired aims to keep you in the know about what’s going on outside your home. It has a high resolution 1080p camera with a 155-degree field of view. It also has two-way talk, allowing you to hear and speak to people at your front door from your smartphone or tablet. Customizable motion control settings help you set focus on the areas you most want to protect. Night vision is also part of the camera system, and it keeps an eye on things even while you sleep.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired brings a lot of convenience to your smart home setup. It provides real-time notifications when someone is at your door, which include package notifications. If you’re busy you can ask visitors to leave a message with pre-selected quick replies, which effectively makes the Ring Video Doorbell an answering machine for your front door. The doorbell is relatively easy to set up. All of the tools you need are included, and from a software standpoint all it takes is connecting the doorbell to your wifi network through the Ring app. There are quite a few Ring Doorbell models out there — if you need some help figuring out which is best for you, try out Ring Video Doorbell buying guide.

You can grab a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $20 at Woot!, and it will adhere to Amazon’s refurbishment standards. To buy this doorbell new would cost $100, which makes this a worthwhile $80 in savings if you don’t mind a potential cosmetic blemish or two.

