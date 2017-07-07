SleepOvation uses 700 mini mattresses to cradle the sleeper’s body

Why it matters to you Rather than trying to comfort sleepers with one big cushion, SleepOvation uses 700 mini mattresses to cradle the body with the perfect amount of force.

Finding the right mattress can be tricky. Traditional spring mattresses can leave pressure points, but memory foam-topped mattresses can trap a lot of heat. SleepOvation uses hundreds of mini mattresses to provide the best of both worlds while adding a few perks of its own.

The true innovation of SleepOvation comes down to the 700 tiny mattresses that are each independently attached to their own pocket spring. While it may look unconventional, the result is a design that cradles each inch of a person’s body.

“Our extensive tests have shown this invention to be a monumental breakthrough in sleep technology,” says Richard Codos, inventor of the cushion pocket spring used in the mattress. Previous innovations created by Codos include the multiple rate pocket spring system and many other mattress inventions used throughout the industry today.

“Current mattresses use layers of foam with multiple sub-layers of low-quality filler foams and springs, marketed as ‘support layers’ that simply add height at the cost of comfort,” continued Codos. “Our sleep technology gives the sleeper the ultimate luxury and comfort of sleeping on 700 individual and responsive mattresses.”

In addition to improved support, the separated segments allow the mattress to distribute airflow. Typical layers of foam trap in body heat, yet the individual segments dissipate heat, allowing users to sleep cool. Another benefit is the ability to ensure the highest level of hygiene. Mattress owners have access to vacuum in-between the individually sealed cushion pockets. This helps users avoid dust mites, germs, or dead skin cells that might be found in other mattresses.

The SleepOvation mattress launches this September with pre-orders opening via Kickstarter on August 1 for those looking for a discount. Those looking to become early adopters are encouraged to sign up for a pre-launch mattress giveaway on SleepOvation’s website.

