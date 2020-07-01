Based on the 2010 film of the same name, Catfish is a series on MTV that is sure to satisfy your reality TV craving. Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford co-host the show, which is about finding love in the digital age and how the rocky terrain of online dating can make or break a relationship. Each episode tracks a couple who has only ever interacted through screens as they take the leap into meeting in person for the first time. The high drama and frequent laughs make this a breezy binge for both reality TV junkies and those just looking for an easy watch. Here’s how to watch Catfish online.

Created By: Ariel Schulman, Nev Schulman, Max Joseph

Cast: Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford

Number of Seasons: 8

Watch Free on Hulu

How to watch Catfish online in the U.S.

Hulu is the only streaming service with comprehensive access to Catfish. Although it doesn’t yet have episodes for the eighth and most recent season, it still houses all episodes from seasons 1 through 7. To tune in, simply sign up for a one-month free trial and start watching Catfish and other titles in the streaming library. At the trial’s conclusion, you can either cancel the subscription free of charge or choose to continue it by paying a monthly fee. A monthly subscription with ads amounts to $6 while a monthly subscription without amounts to $12. Although it’s double the price, it may be worth investing a little more to avoid those obnoxious intrusions while binging Catfish and other addicting shows.

Alternatively, Hulu has recently started offering a Hulu + Live TV subscription for $55 per month. It gives users access to the entire streaming library as well as over 60 live and on-demand channels. So, if you catch up to Catfish‘s season 7 quickly and are itching to watch the newest episodes, the Hulu + Live TV subscription would allow you to watch and record the most recent episodes as they air.

Although Hulu doesn’t stream season 8 of Catfish, you can easily gain access to those episodes through MTV’s network site. To do so, at the website’s prompting, just login to your network provider (such as DirecTV or Spectrum) and catch up on all 10 episodes of the show’s most recent season.

Apart from Hulu, individual episodes and seasons of Catfish are available for purchase online. Amazon Prime Video sells all episodes for $3 a piece. Since each season varies in length, their prices also vary, with season 1 coming out to $29 and season 7 coming out to $20. Plus, Prime Video has access to season 8, presenting another platform to watch Catfish‘s newest episodes on.

Catfish just finished airing its most recent season in March. MTV has yet to renew it for a ninth season, but if it does we can expect some production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, viewers now have plenty of time to watch — or rewatch — the iconic reality series.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations