Amazon fans, here’s one of the Black Friday tablet deals that you should consider shopping — the 128GB, ad-free version of the Amazon Fire Max 11 for $200, following a 29% discount on its original price of $280. That’s $80 in savings that you may not get from anywhere other than Black Friday deals, but the offer may not even make it to the shopping holiday itself because there’s a chance that stocks are already gone by then. If you want to get this device for much cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s most powerful Fire tablet, featuring an octa-core MediaTek MT8188 processor and 4GB of RAM for smooth performance when you’re multitasking between apps, browsing the internet, and watching streaming shows on Amazon Prime Video or other services. The device is equipped with a great display for video — an 11-inch touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 resolution — two upward-firing speakers, and a battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge. The tablet‘s storage may be expanded by up to 1TB through its microSD slot, and if you activate Show Mode, the Amazon Fire Max 11 turns into a smart display that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

It’s featured in our roundup of the best Android tablets, but the Amazon Fire Max 11 is slightly limited compared to the other devices on the list because it runs on Amazon’s Fire OS, which is a variation of Android with the Google Play Store. Instead, you’ll download apps from the Amazon Appstore, which won’t be a problem for people who aren’t planning to use the Amazon Fire Max 11 with niche apps.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 with 128GB of internal storage and no lockscreen ads is available for just $200, down from $280 after an $80 discount. This is one of the most attractive Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals that you can buy right now, which also probably means that it’s going to draw a lot of attention from other shoppers. Before stocks get depleted, you should push through with your order for the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet — you may regret it if you hesitate for too long.

