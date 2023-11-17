 Skip to main content
Best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals: Get a tablet for $40

Amazon Fire tablets may not be as powerful as Apple’s iPads and Samsung’s Galaxy Tabs, but they remain very popular among shoppers because they’re relatively affordable options that provide sufficient performance for day-to-day use. If you want to stick to a tight budget when buying from Black Friday tablet deals, you should consider going for one of the several models of the Amazon Fire tablet. To help you make a quick decision so you can finalize your purchase before the discounts go offline, we’ve rounded up the most interesting Black Friday deals for Amazon Fire tablets, including our favorite bargain.

The best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deal

A woman reads Where the Crawdad Sings on an Amazon Fire 7 Tablet.
Amazon

When you don’t need the power inside the best tablets because you’ll just be using the device for simple tasks like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows, then the cheap but dependable Amazon Fire 7 tablet may be enough for you. Inside are a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2GB of RAM, which gives the tablet decent speed as long as you’re not overloading it, and it comes with a 7-inch touchscreen and a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. Internal storage is limited to 16GB, but you can add up to 1TB of extra space through a microSD card. The Amazon Fire 7 tablet was $60 as it’s lockscreen ad-supported, but you can currently get it for just $40 following a $20 discount from Amazon for Black Friday.

Other Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals we love

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet laying on a desk.
Amazon / Amazon

If you want a tablet with a larger touchscreen, or one that’s designed for children, there are Amazon Fire tablets for those too. Even the most powerful model — the Amazon Fire Max 11 — is still pretty cheap, so you shouldn’t worry that you’d break your budget if you take advantage of any of these offers. You should hurry in proceeding with the transaction if one of these bargains catches your eye though, because there’s a chance that stocks run out if you hesitate for too long. If you don’t want that to happen, you need to act fast.

  • Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022, 16GB) —
  • Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022, 32GB) —
  • Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021, 32GB, Refurbished) —
  • Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022, 32GB) —
  • Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022, 32GB) —
  • Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021, 32GB) —
  • Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023, 32GB) —
  • Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021, 32GB) —
  • Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023, 32GB) —
  • Amazon Fire Max 11 (2023, 64GB) —

Best Black Friday tablet deals on iPads, Fire Tablets, Samsung, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Tablet Deals

If you're looking for a new tablet, Black Friday deals is the perfect time to shop. All the major brands cut prices on their cheap and expensive offers, so you can grab something for a nice discount. Whether you're looking for a powerful iPad to use for photo editing or a cheap Android to watch Netflix, there are deals available. We've collected the best Black Friday tablet deals you can already shop at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and individual manufacturer's websites.
Best Black Friday iPad deals

If you've always wanted an iPad but the famous Apple price tag has just been too expensive, Black Friday iPad deals are your chance. Apple has a few older iPads that are fairly cheap, and Black Friday is giving us a few discounts on the newer, more expensive models.

Read more
The best Samsung tablet Black Friday deals — from only $100
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

If you're planning to buy from Black Friday tablet deals, one brand that you should definitely consider is Samsung. With the Samsung Galaxy Tab line ranging from affordable to premium, you'll definitely find a model that suits your needs, and with the discounts from Black Friday deals, you've got the chance to enjoy massive savings with your purchase. These tablets compete with the best iPad Black Friday deals. You're going to have to hurry though, because we're not sure how long stocks will last and when the offers will expire. To help you make a quick decision, we've highlighted our favorite bargain, as well as some of the top Samsung Black Friday deals on tablets that are still available right now.
Our favorite Samsung tablet Black Friday deal

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is far from what you'll find in the best tablets, as it's only equipped with an octa-core Unisoc processor and 3GB of RAM. However, for most people who only want to buy a tablet for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content, this device will prove to be more than enough. The Android tablet's 10.5-inch touchscreen features 1920 x 1200 resolution, which makes it large and sharp for a budget device, and while internal storage is limited at 32GB, you can add more space for your photos and videos through an up to 1TB microSD card. Already affordable at its original price of $199, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently even cheaper at $149 following a $50 discount from Walmart for Black Friday.

Read more
Best refurbished Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPads, iPhones, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Apple Deals

You already know the drill. If you want the best Apple products, you'll have to pay premium prices. That's just how the game works, right? If you're paying attention to the season, however, you'll see that Black Friday deals are already here. These deals can knock even the priciest Apple products down to a level where most of us can afford them. But, if you want to take those savings to the next level, the absolute best way is to look for refurbished products, which will lower the price even more. Quality refurbished products from trusted companies like Backmarket and Amazon, which pass rigid quality controls and come with excellent guarantees, are a great way to find low prices on Apple goodies. Furthermore, by using these services, we reduce the amount of plastics that need to be manufactured from the Earth's precious resources.

Here are the best refurbished Apple Black Friday deals that we've found across a variety of product styles.
Best refurbished iPad Black Friday deals

Read more