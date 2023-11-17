Amazon Fire tablets may not be as powerful as Apple’s iPads and Samsung’s Galaxy Tabs, but they remain very popular among shoppers because they’re relatively affordable options that provide sufficient performance for day-to-day use. If you want to stick to a tight budget when buying from Black Friday tablet deals, you should consider going for one of the several models of the Amazon Fire tablet. To help you make a quick decision so you can finalize your purchase before the discounts go offline, we’ve rounded up the most interesting Black Friday deals for Amazon Fire tablets, including our favorite bargain.

The best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deal

When you don’t need the power inside the best tablets because you’ll just be using the device for simple tasks like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows, then the cheap but dependable Amazon Fire 7 tablet may be enough for you. Inside are a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2GB of RAM, which gives the tablet decent speed as long as you’re not overloading it, and it comes with a 7-inch touchscreen and a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. Internal storage is limited to 16GB, but you can add up to 1TB of extra space through a microSD card. The Amazon Fire 7 tablet was $60 as it’s lockscreen ad-supported, but you can currently get it for just $40 following a $20 discount from Amazon for Black Friday.

Other Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals we love

If you want a tablet with a larger touchscreen, or one that’s designed for children, there are Amazon Fire tablets for those too. Even the most powerful model — the Amazon Fire Max 11 — is still pretty cheap, so you shouldn’t worry that you’d break your budget if you take advantage of any of these offers. You should hurry in proceeding with the transaction if one of these bargains catches your eye though, because there’s a chance that stocks run out if you hesitate for too long. If you don’t want that to happen, you need to act fast.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022, 16GB) —

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022, 32GB) —

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021, 32GB, Refurbished) —

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022, 32GB) —

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022, 32GB) —

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021, 32GB) —

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023, 32GB) —

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021, 32GB) —

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023, 32GB) —

Amazon Fire Max 11 (2023, 64GB) —

Editors' Recommendations