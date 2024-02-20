 Skip to main content
Fire tablet sale: Get a Fire 7 for $35, 39% off the Fire Max 11, and more

Aaron Mamiit
The Amazon Kindle Fire Max 11's Home screen.
Amazon’s Fire tablets are cheaper alternatives to the tablet deals that you can find online, but you can get various models of the device for an even more affordable price through an ongoing sale by Amazon’s Woot. There may be a lot of time left before these offers expire, but we’re urging you to complete your purchases as soon as possible because of the risk that stocks get sold out sooner than you expect. If you keep delaying, you’re going to risk missing out on the savings.

What to buy in Woot’s Amazon Fire tablets sale

The cheapest device in Woot’s Amazon Fire tablets sale is the 2019 release of the ad-supported Amazon Fire 7 with 16GB of storage — it’s available for , following a $15 discount on its original price of $50. It’s followed by the 2018 version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage, which is from $110 for $70 in savings, and the 2019 release of the Amazon Fire 7 Kids with 16GB of storage, which is available for instead of $100 for savings of $55. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids comes with a kid-proof case, parental controls, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides child-appropriate content.

The 2020 release of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, add-supported and with 64GB of storage, is also available in the sale with a $95 discount for a from $155. However, if you want the premium Amazon Fire tablet experience, you should go for the Amazon Fire Max 11, as its 64GB model is instead of $229 for $89 in savings. It’s the best value Android tablet, according to our list of the best Android tablets, and it will give you even more value at 39% off.

As you go through the available Amazon Fire tablet deals from Amazon’s Woot, you should already be thinking about the model that you want to buy from all of these offers. Once you’ve made your decision, don’t waste any more time — add the tablet to your cart and check out as soon as possible. This is because stocks may run out quick, particularly for the more popular versions of Amazon’s Fire tablets. If you don’t want to worry about losing these opportunities, go through the checkout process as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
