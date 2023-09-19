One of the better Kindle deals at the moment doesn’t actually discount the Amazon Kindle, but it does give you three months of Kindle Unlimited entirely for free. Head to the Amazon site now and you can buy the Amazon Kindle for $100 and you’ll also get three months of Kindle Unlimited entirely for free. Just remember to cancel the subscription before the three months are up to avoid paying fees. If you’re still a little uncertain about buying a Kindle, keep reading while we explain why they’re so worthwhile. Avid readers are sure to be impressed.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle

One of the best Kindles for anyone seeking the budget option, the Amazon Kindle provides a simple yet delightful reading experience. It’s the lightest and most compact Kindle yet while offering a 300 psi high-resolution display so you get sharp text and images as you read. The display is glare-free and paper-like so there’s no added strain for your eyes. There’s an adjustable front light along with a dark mode to help make reading effortless, regardless of the lighting around you.

An upgrade from previous models, the Amazon Kindle now has an impressive battery life of up to six weeks via a single charge courtesy of the USB-C cable included. The Kindle has also seen a storage upgrade to 16GB so you can store thousands of books at once. Of course, that’s even more tempting now you have Kindle Unlimited for three months. It works like a library allowing you to check out up to 10 e-books, audiobooks, or comic books at any one time. There are many magazine subscriptions to check out too and you can borrow titles as often as you like for as long as you like with no due date. The Kindle Unlimited catalog contains plenty of titles from different genres and authors so there’s something for every mood.

Whatever you plan on reading, you’ll love the latest Amazon Kindle. Right now, you can buy it for $100 from Amazon and also gain three months of Kindle Unlimited entirely for free. Just make sure to cancel the subscription before the three months are up if you don’t plan on continuing it.

Editors' Recommendations