Digital Trends
Mobile

The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, so now you can read it in the tub

Christian de Looper
By

We live in a world of iPads and Galaxy tablets, but that doesn’t mean that the good old ebook reader doesn’t have a place. In fact, Amazon, known for its Kindle lineup of ebook readers, announced a new addition — a reimagined version of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. The new device offers many of the best features of the more expensive Kindle Oasis.

The new device boasts a number of advantages over the original Kindle Paperwhite. For starters, the device is now finally waterproof with a rating of IPX8, meaning you can read by the pool or at the beach without having to worry about getting the Paperwhite wet. The device also has an improved 6-inch display, with a 300 pixel-per-inch resolution that delivers what Amazon calls “crisp, laser-quality text.”

Hardware isn’t the only thing that’s different about the Kindle Paperwhite. Amazon has also updated its software a little, giving the homepage a refresh to make it easier to find books you may be interested in reading based on your previous reading habits. You’ll also get some interesting stats about how much you read and the types of things you read, and you’ll be able to customize things like fonts, boldness, and more.

Of course, while this is a device for those that enjoy reading you don’t technically have to read on the Kindle Paperwhite. There’s also support for Audible audiobooks, and the device has Bluetooth support so you can connect your Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

There are some downsides to this device versus others. For example, some like the idea of physical buttons for turning pages, and you won’t get that as a feature on the Kindle Paperwhite. It also doesn’t have USB-C — which is a little disappointing in 2018.

Still, that doesn’t take away from the fact that the Kindle Paperwhite looks to be one of the better options for ebook readers in 2018. The device comes at $130 for the 8GB Wi-Fi model, but you can also shell out $160 for the 32GB model, or $250 for the 32GB model with 3G connectivity — though then you will need to add the device to your data plan. You can get the device for yourself straight from Amazon.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best wireless phone chargers for your iPhone or Android
Up Next

JLab's sweatproof wireless headphones are perfect for earbud-hating gym rats
nokia 5 3 2 hmd refresh 2018 1
Mobile

The super-cheap Nokia 2.1 brings two-day battery life to the U.K.

HMD Global has taken the wraps off of the new Nokia 5.1, 3.1, and 2.1. The three phones boast improved specs over their predecessors from last year, along with larger displays. Each also runs on Android One and Android Go.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
kobo forma news 3
Mobile

Kobo’s upcoming ebook reader is bigger, lighter, and not afraid of water

Kobo has debuted its latest ebook reader, and it's called the Kobo Forma. The company's new device is not only waterproof, but it's the copany's lightest and most durable yet. It can be pre-ordered starting October 16.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
iPhone XR
Mobile

Preapproval for iPhone Upgrade Program now available for iPhone XR

Apple took the wraps off of its new set of iPhones, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the new iPhone XR. The iPhone XR is being offered as the "affordable" iPhone, and it's a little different than the more expensive models.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 03
Cars

Double your charging speed with Nomad’s Tesla Model 3 wireless charger

Nomad's wireless charger for the Tesla Model 3 fits the EV's charging dock exactly. If you plug both of the Nomad's into the Model 3's two front USB ports you can charge two smartphones quickly or one phone twice as fast.
Posted By Bruce Brown
huawei watch gt review hands on 5
Product Review

The Huawei Watch GT’s battery life gets a tick, but the software may not tock

Huawei’s track record with smartwatches is strong, having releases two models and several spin-offs to general acclaim. This is the Watch GT, and it moves away from Google’s Wear OS to focus on fitness, yet stays ahead of the…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Google Pixel 3 vs. Apple iPhone XS: Does Google’s A.I. take down Apple?

The Google Pixel 3 is here, boasting top-tier specs like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and 4GB of RAM, and some of the world's best artificial intelligence features on a phone. But can it take out the Apple iPhone XS?
Posted By Christian de Looper
hinge rolls out new most compatible feature
Mobile

Hinge's new feature wants to know who you've gone out on dates with

With its new "We Met" feature, Hinge wants to learn how your dates are going with matches in its app. That way, it can inject the information into its algorithm to provide future recommendations that better suit its users' preferences.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
verizon withdraw yahoo store
Mobile

Which Verizon plan is best for you? We check out family, individual, and prepaid

Verizon offers lots of plans for individuals, your family, and folks who want prepaid service. Here is everything you need to know about Verizon's plans, from data packages and smartphones to Big Red's prepaid plans.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Ed Oswald
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Product Review

If Huawei sells the Mate 20 Pro in the U.S., Samsung needs to watch its back

Huawei knocked it out of the park with the P20 Pro earlier this year, and it’s looking to do the same again with the Mate 20 Pro. The Mate series has traditionally been sold in the U.S., so will Americans finally be able to get a taste?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Huawei Mate 20
Product Review

You’d be crazy to dismiss the Huawei Mate 20 as an amateur

Traditionally, Huawei’s Mate series of phones has been a little staid. That started to change with the Mate 10 Pro, and now both the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro have come along to turn our heads. Here’s a look at the standard Mate 20.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Huawei Mate 20
Mobile

Mate 20 range now includes new 20 X model with huge 7.2-inch display

Huawei has released the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X. With all new Kirin processors, advanced A.I. brains, and an amazing triple camera, here's absolutely everything you need to know about the new Mate 20 series.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mous Limitless 2.0 Case
Mobile

Safeguard your new Apple smartphone with one of our favorite iPhone XS cases

If the iPhone XS is your next phone, then you’ll want to shop for some proper protection now. That glass sandwich design is all too easy to scratch or crack, so make sure you snag one of the best iPhone XS cases to keep it looking good.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Simon Hill