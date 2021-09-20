The new Kindle Paperwhite is set to release shortly, according to a comparison chart recently posted to Good e-Reader. Consumers can expect two new 6.8-inch devices to be part of the fall 2021 release: The Kindle Paperwhite 5 and the Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition.

Retailing at around $120, the new Paperwhite 5 will include 8GB of storage for both digital and audiobooks. The screen resolution will remain the same at 300 pixels per inch and the new model will feature its slimmest bezel yet. It will also continue to come with the IPX8 waterproof rating, letting you take it into the bathtub without too much worry. Lastly, the front-light LEDs have been upgraded dramatically and will now provide 17 adjustable lighting options, including an amber hue for nighttime reading.

The Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition comes with all the specs of the Paperwhite 5 and then some. Included in the Signature Edition will be 32GB of storage space and auto page orientation for a customizable reading experience. Consumers can also expect physical page-turn buttons and wireless charging, which is a first for the Kindle series. Unsurprisingly, there’s a hefty $200 price tag attached to these upgraded features.

Both Kindles Paperwhite models will feature the 6.8-inch display readers have come to love. In terms of specs and features, the Signature Edition seems like more of a spiritual successor to the aging Kindle Oasis than a continuation of the Paperwhite series.

Wireless charging, in particular, is a major upgrade from previous generations of Amazon Kindle, which featured micro USB charging ports. Amazon has not confirmed what kind of wired charging port (hopefully USB-C) will be available on either device, if any. There is also no indication that Amazon will continue to bring cellular connectivity to the table, especially given that it just sunset several 3G cellular Kindles and has only announced Wi-Fi capability for the new devices.

Last updated in 2018, the Amazon Paperwhite featured five LED front-lights and an IPX8 waterproof rating. If you don’t want to wait for the new releases, you can still pick up the current generation of Paperwhite and the Oasis, as well as take a look at other great e-reader options.

