Apple’s most affordable iPad is $79 off at Amazon

The 64GB, Wi-Fi version of the 2021 release of Apple’s entry-level model of the iPad, originally priced at $329, could be yours for as cheap as $250 following a $59 discount from Amazon and an additional $20 off upon checkout. If you’ve been looking at iPad deals for the most affordable offer, this is probably as low as it can get for Apple’s tablet, so you’ll need to hurry with completing your purchase because stocks may run out at any moment.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad

The 2021 Apple iPad isn’t the latest version of the entry-level tablet, as there’s a 2022 Apple iPad, but it’s the model that we chose as the best iPad on a budget in our roundup of the best iPads because it still a very reliable and solid choice. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that’s simply gorgeous for watching streaming content, browsing social media, and playing video games. It’s powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which was launched in the iPhone 11, but it’s still fairly fast and capable for the average user due to the capabilities of iPadOS 16.

The 9th-generation Apple iPad comes with an 8MP Wide back camera that can take 1080p HD video, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that supports Center Stage, which will always keep you in the frame during video calls even if you move around the room. The tablet is protected by Apple’s Touch ID system that’s built into the top button, which will let you use your fingerprint to lock the device, sign in to your accounts, and authenticate payments.

Get an iPad for cheap with Amazon’s offer for the 64GB, Wi-Fi model of the 2021 Apple iPad, which is down to just $250 from $329 after a $59 discount from Amazon and an extra $20 off when you check out. This is one of the most affordable tablet deals that you can buy right now, so if you’re interested, you should proceed with the transaction immediately as stock may already be  dwindling. Secure your own 9th-generation Apple iPad while the bargain is still online, because we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance like this one when it ends.

