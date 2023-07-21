 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple iPad just crashed back down to its cheapest-ever price

Jennifer Allen
By
Apple iPad 9th Gen. 2021 on porch with toys.

Amazon regularly has some of the best iPad deals and its latest offer on the Apple iPad (9th generation) is a reminder of that. Today, you can buy it for $279 so you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $329. A 15% price cut is always good to see and this is a great tablet for browsing on the couch, using on your commute, or taking to class. If that sounds perfect to you, tap the buy button below or keep reading while we tell you a little more about it.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad (9th generation)

The Apple iPad (9th generation) is the ideal entry point for anyone considering buying a new iPad. The best iPad for anyone on a budget, it offers a lot for the price. There’s its gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display that means everything looks more vibrant and sharper than on a regular display. True Tone support means that the display adjusts to the color temperature of the room so you get a more comfortable experience no matter what’s going on around you.

Alongside that, the Apple iPad (9th generation) is powered by an A13 Bionic chip so it can handle all kinds of apps and games. It may not be the fastest iPad processor but it’s more than good enough thanks to excellent optimization via iPadOS. There’s also support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard so you can easily turn the Apple iPad (9th generation) into a sketching device or something to type up key documents without having to deal with the heft of a laptop.

Related

You can also take photos and video calls with the Apple iPad (9th generation). There’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that supports Center Stage, while the 8MP wide back camera is good for occasional snaps and 1080p video. It all adds up to make the Apple iPad (9th generation) an excellent all-rounder for most general purposes.

Usually priced at $329, the Apple iPad (9th generation) is down to $279 for a limited time only at Amazon. A strong saving of $50 or 15% off, this is a good time to buy yourself the best iPad for those keeping costs down. Check it out now if it sounds appealing to you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Prime Day iPad Deals: Early deals land on top models
Digital Trends Best Prime Day iPad Deals

Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing plenty of Prime Day iPad deals unfold. If you've been waiting to buy a new Apple-flavored tablet, this is your chance to do so while saving on the usual prices. There are plenty of discounts out there as well as different iPad models to consider. That's why we have them all listed below, along with prices and what you need to know about each of them. Take a look below and find the right iPad for your needs before Prime Day sales season ends.
Today's best Prime Day iPad deals
Apple iPad (2021) -- $250, was $329

The 2021 Apple iPad may offer few discernible upgrades over the previous two generations but that's because it follows an 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' mentality. It offers everything you could need from a simple tablet and a few extras that make it well worth the price. On the surface is its delightful 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support. That means that imagery looks great at all times with the iPad being the ideal device for streaming content or browsing the internet in style. Its stereo speakers certainly help ensure that this is a great option if you love to catch up with shows on Netflix while on the move.

Read more
Apple Watch Series 8 is heavily discounted in the 4th of July sales
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.

As part of the 4th of July sales going on, we're seeing some fantastic Apple deals at the moment. That includes big discounts for the Apple Watch Series 8 range at Amazon. The standard Apple Watch Series 8 41mm is $70 off right now, but there's also $70 off the 45mm model, and both 41mm cellular and 45mm cellular models too. A great price for anyone looking to buy themselves a new smartwatch, let's take a look at what else you might want to know about it before you commit to a purchase.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm --

Read more
4th of July sales drop this iPad back down to its cheapest-ever price
A man works on the Apple iPad 2021 at his desk.

Apple’s iPad lineup remains one of the most popular tablet options on the market, and for the 4th of July it offers some impressive savings as well. The Apple iPad 2021 model is discounted at Amazon right now, with its sale price at just $279. An additional $29 discount is available at checkout, which brings the 2021 iPad back down to its cheapest-ever price, as you can see here:

There’s a chance the Apple iPad 2021 model could come in at an even lower price come Prime Day. One way to go about landing the most savings possible is to purchase the iPad now and leave it unopened, and if a cheaper price turns up on Prime Day you can return this one and celebrate your well-researched savings.

Read more