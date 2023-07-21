Apple iPad just crashed back down to its cheapest-ever price

Amazon regularly has some of the best iPad deals and its latest offer on the Apple iPad (9th generation) is a reminder of that. Today, you can buy it for $279 so you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $329. A 15% price cut is always good to see and this is a great tablet for browsing on the couch, using on your commute, or taking to class. If that sounds perfect to you, tap the buy button below or keep reading while we tell you a little more about it.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad (9th generation)

The Apple iPad (9th generation) is the ideal entry point for anyone considering buying a new iPad. The best iPad for anyone on a budget, it offers a lot for the price. There’s its gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display that means everything looks more vibrant and sharper than on a regular display. True Tone support means that the display adjusts to the color temperature of the room so you get a more comfortable experience no matter what’s going on around you.

Alongside that, the Apple iPad (9th generation) is powered by an A13 Bionic chip so it can handle all kinds of apps and games. It may not be the fastest iPad processor but it’s more than good enough thanks to excellent optimization via iPadOS. There’s also support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard so you can easily turn the Apple iPad (9th generation) into a sketching device or something to type up key documents without having to deal with the heft of a laptop.

You can also take photos and video calls with the Apple iPad (9th generation). There’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that supports Center Stage, while the 8MP wide back camera is good for occasional snaps and 1080p video. It all adds up to make the Apple iPad (9th generation) an excellent all-rounder for most general purposes.

Usually priced at $329, the Apple iPad (9th generation) is down to $279 for a limited time only at Amazon. A strong saving of $50 or 15% off, this is a good time to buy yourself the best iPad for those keeping costs down. Check it out now if it sounds appealing to you.

Editors' Recommendations