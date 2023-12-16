 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Last-minute holiday shopping deal saves you $80 on an iPad

Albert Bassili
By
The iPad 10.2 on a table.
Digital Trends

Apple products can be pretty expensive, and if you’re planning on grabbing an iPad, then you know how expensive they can get. Luckily, some of the best iPads to buy on a budget are a generation old since they have larger discounts yet still have powerful specs under the hood. For example, the 9th-generation Apple iPad might be a couple of years old, but it can still run with the best, and you can absolutely find some great deals on it, such as this one from Best Buy. While it usually goes for $330, you can grab it from Best Buy for just  $250, and you can even get 20% off a Logitech keyboard for the iPad if you bundle one in with it.

Why you should buy the 10.2-inch iPad 9th gen

The 2021 10.2. The-inch iPad had a lot going for it when it came out, and it still has a lot going for it now. Under the hood, you’ll find the A13 bionic chip, which is a few generations behind at this point, but it can still handle games like Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt, so it’s no slouch when it comes to performance. It also has a generally smooth overall experience, making it both a fast and capable day-to-day tablet for browsing, watching films, or even getting some work done.

The screen has a 2160 x 1620 resolution, which is more than you’ll find on a lot of iPads at this size, and it’s perfect for watching content. That said, the storage only comes in at 64GBs, so you’ll have to rely on cloud storage services if you want to take many pictures. Speaking of pictures, you get a relatively powerful 12-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and while they might not seem as good as the cameras on modern flagship phones, they’re excellent for the price point of the tablet.

Related

Even though the 9th-generation iPad is a bit old at this point, it’s a perfect entry point into the Apple ecosystem if you want to do it on a budget, especially with the deal from Best Buy that brings it down to just $250. That said, if you want something with a bit more people, then there are some other great iPad deals you can check out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Google Pixel 8 is still at its Black Friday price of $549
The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.

If you're looking for a great Android phone, then going for the Google Pixel is an excellent idea since Google is the one who made Android in the first place. And, if you want the latest in the Pixel lineup, then you're going to want to grab the Google Pixel 8, which isn't as powerful as the Pro but is also a better upgrade to the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 also isn't having some of the issues as the Pixel 8 Pro is right now, so it's an overall better pick, especially with this discount from Best Buy that will bring it down to $549 from $699, although there's also some trade-in value you can get as well.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 8 is an excellent all-around phone, both if you take it on its own and if you consider it as an upgrade to the Google Pixel 7. It has a gorgeous 6.2-inch display that runs a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, but more importantly, it's an OLED panel, so it has excellent image reproduction. It also has a 2,000-nit peak brightness and can run with a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz, which will not only give you a better day-to-day experience but is also great for gaming.

Read more
The 13 best unlocked phone deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's rear panels.

If you haven't upgraded your phone in a few years, then this 3-day sale from Best Buy is the perfect opportunity to do so. You can take advantage of dozens of unlocked phone deals on everything from budget-friendly phones that cost less than a couple of hundred dollars to high-end folding phones. Whatever it is, there's likely a deal here that will interest you, so we've done our best to find and put together the best deals that will give you the most bang for your buck. That said, there are a lot more deals than we could cover, so be sure to check out the complete sale from Best Buy to see everything that is on offer.

Our Favorite Phone Deal in Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Read more
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are still at their Black Friday prices
The home screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Best Buy has some fantastic phone deals with both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro still at their Black Friday prices. That means you can buy the Google Pixel 8 for $549 thereby saving $150 off the regular price of $699. Alternatively, you can buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $200 off so it costs $799. If you’re interested in either, take a look below at what we have to say about them before you commit to making a purchase.
Google Pixel 8 -- $549, was $699

The Google Pixel 8 offers great value for money. It has an attractive 6.2-inch OLED “Actua Display” with 2400 x 1080 resolution, up to 2,000 nits of brightness, and a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. Performance is speedy with Android 14 working great on this phone. It also has a strong set of cameras with a main 50MP lens along with a wide-angle camera with 12MP lens and a 125.8-degree field of view. There’s also a 10.5MP selfie camera with fixed focus. One of the best Android phones for value, you’ll love its other features too. The Google Tensor G3 processor is speedy while there are useful software options like the Magic Eraser tool you’ve probably already heard about which is changing up photos for the better. It also has an adaptive battery so it’s possible to run for up to 72 hours between charges depending on what you’re doing with it.

Read more