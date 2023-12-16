Last-minute holiday shopping deal saves you $80 on an iPad

Apple products can be pretty expensive, and if you’re planning on grabbing an iPad, then you know how expensive they can get. Luckily, some of the best iPads to buy on a budget are a generation old since they have larger discounts yet still have powerful specs under the hood. For example, the 9th-generation Apple iPad might be a couple of years old, but it can still run with the best, and you can absolutely find some great deals on it, such as this one from Best Buy. While it usually goes for $330, you can grab it from Best Buy for just $250, and you can even get 20% off a Logitech keyboard for the iPad if you bundle one in with it.

Why you should buy the 10.2-inch iPad 9th gen

The 2021 10.2. The-inch iPad had a lot going for it when it came out, and it still has a lot going for it now. Under the hood, you’ll find the A13 bionic chip, which is a few generations behind at this point, but it can still handle games like Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt, so it’s no slouch when it comes to performance. It also has a generally smooth overall experience, making it both a fast and capable day-to-day tablet for browsing, watching films, or even getting some work done.

The screen has a 2160 x 1620 resolution, which is more than you’ll find on a lot of iPads at this size, and it’s perfect for watching content. That said, the storage only comes in at 64GBs, so you’ll have to rely on cloud storage services if you want to take many pictures. Speaking of pictures, you get a relatively powerful 12-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and while they might not seem as good as the cameras on modern flagship phones, they’re excellent for the price point of the tablet.

Even though the 9th-generation iPad is a bit old at this point, it’s a perfect entry point into the Apple ecosystem if you want to do it on a budget, especially with the deal from Best Buy that brings it down to just $250. That said, if you want something with a bit more people, then there are some other great iPad deals you can check out.

Editors' Recommendations