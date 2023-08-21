Apple’s MagSafe Wireless Charger just got a little cheaper

Usually Apple deals are on pricey items like iPads and MacBooks. Today though, we’re picking out a sweet deal for anyone who prefers to own official chargers. Usually priced at $39, you can buy the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for $30 from Woot today. Sure, it’s only a $9 saving but that’s $9 more than you could get elsewhere and it all adds up. The deal is available for a little while but it’s also only available while stock lasts and Woot deals do sell out. If you’re keen to buy one, do so now rather than later. If you’re not sure, take a look at what we can tell you about it first.

Why you should buy the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger

One of the best wireless phone chargers around for Apple owners, the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger is the perfect accompaniment for all your Apple devices. Thanks to the wonders of MagSafe, its magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or above before providing up to 15W of wireless charging power.

It’s actually capable of charging with Qi charging devices too so that means older iPhones work here, along with AirPods, and other phones too, but the true advantage is how well it works with MagSafe. You’ll need to add on a 20W USB-C power adapter to reap the full benefits but the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger does come with a USB-C integrated cable to start you off.

The Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger is also small and lightweight so it’s the kind of device you can toss into your bag or store on your desk without it taking up too much room. After all, Apple is always an expert in creating stylish and practical devices, as well as powerful ones. It may not be the most interesting of purchases to make but you’re going to love not having to deal with cables again and simply placing the iPhone onto the charger. It means you can easily see what’s happening on-screen too.

Usually priced at $39, the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger is reduced by 23% for Woot customers. Bringing it down to $30, there’s even free delivery for Prime members thanks to Woot being owned by Amazon. One not to be missed, check it out now before the deal sells out very soon.

