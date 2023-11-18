 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Both models of the Apple Pencil are discounted for Black Friday

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re a regular user of any of Apple’s best iPads you will likely find some companionship in a tool like the Apple Pencil. And right now a new Apple Pencil is a great way to save, as Amazon has started to unleash some of its Black Friday deals. Among them are both the original Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil 2, each of which are seeing pretty significant discounts. As popular Apple products, they don’t often see price drops all that substantial. You’ll get free shipping with a purchase of either of these Apple Pencils from Amazon, but act quickly, as there’s no telling when a Black Friday deal might end or run out of inventory.

Apple Pencil (1st Gen) — $79, was $99

Apple Pencil
Apple

Whether you use an older iPad model or a more recent release, the original Apple Pencil should get the job done. It’s been around for awhile now, but it’s tech and specs can generally keep up with the demands of a current model iPad. The original Apple Pencil offers pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and imperceptible lag. It easily tackles tasks like painting, sketching, doodling, and taking notes. It makes creating digital art feel much more like working with paper or a canvas, and can more generally be an upgrade over your finger when it comes to using it as an iPad stylus.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) — $89, was $129

A woman works on an Apple iPad 2022 with an Apple Pencil.
Apple

The Apple Pencil 2 is made to capitalize on newer iterations of Apple’s iPad lineup. It makes a great pairing with the larger form factor of the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, but it also can be put to good use with something like the Apple iPad Mini. It offers the same pixel-perfect precision, tilt pressure sensitivity, and imperceptible lag you’ll find in the original Apple Pencil, but it adds a few new capabilities to the mix. It has a flat edge that attaches magnetically to the iPad, and it’s also able to charge in this position. The Apple Pencil 2 isn’t backwards compatible with all iPad models, so be sure to research compatibility with your iPad before you purchase. If you need a little help you can reference our which Apple Pencil you should buy comparison.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals: Get a tablet for $40
A woman reads Where the Crawdad Sings on an Amazon Fire 7 Tablet.

Amazon Fire tablets may not be as powerful as Apple's iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tabs, but they remain very popular among shoppers because they're relatively affordable options that provide sufficient performance for day-to-day use. If you want to stick to a tight budget when buying from Black Friday tablet deals, you should consider going for one of the several models of the Amazon Fire tablet, available in Amazon Black Friday deals. To help you make a quick decision so you can finalize your purchase before the discounts go offline, we've rounded up the most interesting Black Friday deals for Amazon Fire tablets, including our favorite bargain.

Amazon has a ton of early discounts right now, including Amazon Echo Black Friday deals and Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals.
The best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deal

Read more
Google Pixel Black Friday deals: Pixel 8, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds and more
The Google Pixel 8's screen.

Google's popular line of Pixel devices includes smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds -- and they're all available with eye-catching discounts in this year's Black Friday deals. if you've had an eye on any one of them, you should take advantage of the offers that retailers have rolled out for the shopping holiday, and you need to act fast because stocks will run out quickly due to high demand. To help you out, we've rounded up our favorite Google Pixel Black Friday deals below.
Google Pixel Watch Black Friday deals

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is already out, which means the Google Pixel Watch is a prime candidate for a discount on Black Friday. It's still a perfectly capable smartwatch though, even with the launch of its successor, as it runs on Google's Wear OS for access to a wide range of apps and health-monitoring features on your wrist. You need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible though, as stocks are already probably running low on most Black Friday smartwatch deals.

Read more
Apple Watch Ultra 2 just got its first serious discount
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.

If you were hoping that the recently released Apple Watch Ultra 2 will appear with a discount in this year's Black Friday deals, you're in luck because the smartwatch's 49mm, GPS + Cellular model is currently $60 off from Amazon. From $799, the wearable device is down to $739 -- it's still not cheap, but it's rare to enjoy savings when buying an Apple product that's just a couple of months old. There's no telling how long the offer will remain online though, so before it gets taken down, push through with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2
We tagged the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as the best premium smartwatch for the iPhone in our list of the best smartwatches, and at first glance, it's obvious why. The 49mm titanium case and Always-On OLED touchscreen will catch anybody's attention because of their size and brightness, while the wearable device itself is very fast and smooth because it's powered by Apple's new S9 chipset. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can last up to 36 hours on a single charge that may be extended to up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, and it offers a comprehensive suite of health-related and fitness features. It also comes with the customizable Action button for a more convenient way of accessing your apps.

Read more