Get an Apple Watch for just $149 with this flash deal

Jennifer Allen
A person wears an Apple Watch SE displaying its apps.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’ve been looking at smartwatch deals and wishing things could get even cheaper, you’re in luck. The original Apple Watch SE can be bought from Walmart today for $149 saving you $130 off the regular price. Now, this is the older model so you will miss out on a few features but it’s still a good bet if you want an Apple-based smartwatch to track your activities. Likely to be a popular seller, here’s what you need to know before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

Back at launch, the Apple Watch SE was considered to be the best Apple Watch for most people. In a strange sort of way, that still applies if you’re on a budget. When comparing the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, there are some key differences but they may not be an issue depending on what you’re looking for.

The Apple Watch SE doesn’t have an always-on display but neither does the newer model. They both have the same design and screen size. The Apple Watch SE is powered by an older chipset than the newer model but you still get respectable battery life and processor performance isn’t quite as important as with smartphones. The Apple Watch SE also still offers great fitness tracking. You can use it to monitor your daily activities such as how many steps you take, how many calories you burn, how much exercise you partake in and so forth. It’s possible to pick out your favorite workouts so you get useful metrics based on what you’re doing, such as pace when you’re running. There’s also a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings.

While the Apple Watch SE may lack some more complex health features, it still gives you a heads up if it detects an unusually high or low heart rate, along with any irregular heart rhythm patterns. It also runs WatchOS 9 like newer models although don’t count on it being as speedy as you may like it to be.

Still, if you’re on a budget or you’re not sure if an Apple Watch SE is for you, being able to buy one for $149 at Walmart is a great deal. It means you save $130 off the regular price so it’s a super tempting proposition if you’re fine having older tech on your wrist. Buy it now before you miss out on this sweet deal.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

