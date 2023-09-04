 Skip to main content
Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra prices slashed for Labor day

Jennifer Allen
By

Among the Labor Day sales, Amazon has come up with some great Apple Watch deals including a massive $90 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and $50 off the Apple Watch Ultra. Whichever Apple Watch you’re thinking of buying, now is the time to make that thought reality. We’re here to tell you why it’s worth hitting the buy button now. Check the deals out before they end soon.

Apple Watch Series 8 — $310, was $399

An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

We described the Apple Watch Series 8 as “the best Apple Watch gets better”. It’s an excellent refinement over the previous model, easily commanding its place as one of the best smartwatches. It offers an attractive 41mm display which is crack resistant, IP6X-certified dust resistant, and swim-proof too with WR50 water resistance. Up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness ensure you can easily read the watch no matter how bright it is outdoors. Packed with sensors such as temperature sensing, blood oxygen levels, heart rate detection, and even an ECG app, it’s great for helping you achieve your best times when running but also keeping an eye on your general health throughout the day. It also has sleep tracking, crash detection, and fall detection. Any time, you can take calls or send messages through it, saving the need to grab your phone so often.

Apple Watch Ultra — $750, was $799

Apps screen on the Apple Watch Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate smartwatch for the active user. It’s rugged and capable with a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, larger digital crown than other models and more accessible buttons. It also has 100m water resistance while there’s a customizable action button for setting up whatever you plan to do. It has advanced metrics for endurance athletes including distance, route, and pace calculations, all enhanced by its dual-frequency GPS. For hikers, there’s a redesigned compass app with all-new views and functionality, while you can use the backtrack feature to make your way back to your starting point with ease. It even works well for divers thanks to the Oceanic+ app effectively putting a dive computer on your wrist. As with other Apple Watches, there are extensive sensors and safety features too, with holding down the action button activating a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away.

