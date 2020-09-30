The best Google Pixel 5 cases and covers

After a year of uncertainties, it’s nice to see something go ahead as expected. Google has launched the Google Pixel 5, the next generation of its show-stopping Pixel range. While we won’t be seeing a Pixel 5 XL this year, the new hardware and upgraded camera on the Pixel 5 should be an adequate salve for any disappointment.

At just $699, the Pixel 5 is also something of a more affordable flagship, being on a similar level to the iPhone 11. But just because it costs less than four figures doesn’t mean it’s a throwaway burner phone, and you’ll want to keep your new phone safe. Here are some of the best Pixel 5 cases and covers you can buy to keep your new phone safe.

Gear4 Wembley Case

Previous Next 1 of 4

If you’re looking for great all-around protection and good looks to complement your Pixel 5, then look no further than Gear4’s Wembley case. By using a material called D3O, Gear 4 has been able to imbue the Wembley case with an impressive drop protection of up to 10 feet (3 meters), while keeping it slim and lightweight. The flexible material means it’s easy to grip, the translucent smoke black colorway is stylish, and the slightly raised edges should protect your camera and display from dirt and grit. It’s not too expensive, protects well against a range of threats, and looks great.

Buy from Zagg

CoverOn FlexGuard Clear Case

Not everyone wants to cover their new phone in thick plastic, and that’s why clear cases exist. CoverOn’s FlexGuard is a great example of a clear case, being made from a completely clear TPU that acts as a window to your new phone’s style, while also protecting your phone from scratches, dirt, and fingerprints. It’s slim, and the flexible material offers grip for your fingers, but that slimness is also a weakness, as it won’t protect as well against drops as other cases. Still, it’s cheap and extremely simple, which is perfect if you’re looking for something along those lines.

Skinit Gudetama 5 More Minutes Case

Protection may not be at the forefront of your mind while you’re looking for a case — you might be looking for something to complement your personal style instead. If you’re a fan of the Japanese cartoon character Gudetama, then this case is for you. It shows a number of designs of the lazy egg, and it’s the perfect case for you if you share the ovum’s particular zest (or lack thereof) for life. It’s cute and funny, and it has some decent protection too. The corners have drop-proofed airbags, and a raised bezel helps to keep your display safe and sound. It’s slim, and it’s not badly priced either.

Olixar NovaShield Bumper Case

If protection is high on the agenda, but you don’t want a thick rugged case, then Olixar’s Novaashield case is a good compromise. It’s a dual-layer case, meaning it’s made from two different materials that complement and reinforce each other. In this case, you’ll find a hard polycarbonate rear panel backed up by a shockproof bumper of TPU around the outside of the case. These two materials work together to provide protection against scratches, bumps, and pretty much anything you can expect from a regular day. While it won’t be as protective as a bigger, bulkier case, its protection combined with its slim profile makes it a great choice for many people.

Vena vCommute Wallet Case

A case doesn’t just have to be a case, and wallet cases are the epitome of that ethos. It’s not a traditional wallet case with a front cover, but Vena’s vCommute case dazzles nonetheless. Part of that has to do with the protection on offer here — Vena claims the vCommute offers military-grade protection thanks to its combination of polycarbonate and TPU, and corner airbags to further insulate against drops. But the real draw here is undoubtedly the wallet section. Neatly hidden within a rear compartment, the vCommute can store credit or debit cards, spare cash, and even travel cards, hence the name. The compartment cover can even be used as a kickstand.

Editors' Recommendations