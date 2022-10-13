 Skip to main content
The best Google Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors for 2022

Sakshi Udavant
By

The Pixel 7 Pro, Google's latest offering, features the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for optimal protection. But when you're spending $900 on a new smartphone, it can be a good idea to reinforce the phone's protective build with a solid case and screen protector. A screen protector, in particular, can be vital when avoiding dirt and smudges or even taking a more serious blow instead of your screen glass.

That's why we've rounded up the best Google Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors from the most well-known manufacturers. We've included everything from affordable film-based protectors to more robust options for rugged use, so there's something for everyone here.

Spigen Neo Flex Screen Protector Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Spigen Neo Flex Screen Protector
[2 DOME GLASS +1 CAM PACKAGE] Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7 Pro (2022), Full Tempered Glass Shield with Liquid Dispersion Tech [Easy to Install Kit] Smart Phone Screen Guard with Camera Film Protector - 2pack
Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector
Ringke [2 Pack] Dual Easy Film Compatible with Google Pixel 7 Pro, Premium Full Cover Film Case Friendly Screen Protector with Easy Application Kit
Ringke Dual Easy Film Screen Protector
Fusion Curve Google Pixel 7 Pro
InvisibleShield Fusion Curve
(2 Pack) Supershieldz Designed for Google (Pixel 7 Pro) Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Anti Scratch, Bubble Free (Black)
Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Olixar Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector - For Google Pixel 7 Pro
Olixar Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector
ArmorSuit 2 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector designed for Google Pixel 7 Pro [6.7-Inch] Case Friendly HD Clear Film - Made in USA
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector
IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector Compatible with Google Pixel 7 Pro (2-Pack) Anti-Glare Anti-Bubble Film
IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector
Spigen Neo Flex Screen Protector Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Spigen Neo Flex Screen Protector

Pros
  • A name you can trust
  • Self-healing technology
  • Bubble-free application
  • Compatible with Spigen cases
Cons
  • Expensive

Spigen consistently produces some of the best screen protectors and cases, so you get robust protection for any phone you use. The NeoFlex series protectors offer self-healing technology to automatically repair minor scratches while keeping the screen free of fingerprint residue. The installation is fairly easy, too, and Spigen promises a bubble-free application process. If you're a regular Spigen user, there's more good news for you: This screen protector is compatible with all Spigen cases for all-around protection.

Spigen Neo Flex Screen Protector Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Spigen Neo Flex Screen Protector
Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • High-quality robust protection
  • Whitestone's patented liquid glass dispersion
  • Includes a camera protector
  • Maintains screen clarity and touch sensitivity
Cons
  • One of the most expensive options

This one is expensive, but it's one of the most comprehensive screen protection packs you can find. You get two tempered glass protectors and one camera protector with an install frame and a UV curing light for Whitestone's patented liquid glass dispersion. You enjoy high clarity and excellent touch sensitivity to fully enjoy your phone's display. The tempered glass is also scratch-resistant for added protection against nails, keys, and other sharp objects.

[2 DOME GLASS +1 CAM PACKAGE] Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7 Pro (2022), Full Tempered Glass Shield with Liquid Dispersion Tech [Easy to Install Kit] Smart Phone Screen Guard with Camera Film Protector - 2pack
Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector
Ringke [2 Pack] Dual Easy Film Compatible with Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Ringke Dual Easy Film Screen Protector

Pros
  • Four layers of protection
  • Slim and case-friendly
  • Pack of two films
Cons
  • Film-based protectors can be weaker than tempered glass

This Ringke film protector offers four layers of full coverage protection with a high-resolution view so you can see and scroll your screen without any interference. The film is also slim, case-friendly, and easy to apply, so even beginners can use it. The pack includes two films, so you always have a replacement handy in case one breaks down, and it comes with a dust-removal layer for clean application.

Ringke [2 Pack] Dual Easy Film Compatible with Google Pixel 7 Pro, Premium Full Cover Film Case Friendly Screen Protector with Easy Application Kit
Ringke Dual Easy Film Screen Protector
InvisibleShield Fusion Curve Google Pixel 7 Pro.

InvisibleShield Fusion Curve

Pros
  • Excellent shock absorption
  • Anti-microbial layer
  • Works well with fingerprint scanner
Cons
  • Quite expensive
  • No self-repairing technology

This screen protector is super expensive but it's known for its excellent shock absorption, so your phone may be protected against quite a few drops. It also works well with fingerprint scanners, so you probably won't have to reset your unlock methods after applying the protector. The anti-microbial layer ensures your phone stays clean, while the smooth, clear finish lets you enjoy a vivid display.

Fusion Curve Google Pixel 7 Pro
InvisibleShield Fusion Curve
Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector Pixel 7 Pro

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Two tempered glass screen protectors under $10
  • Hydrophobic and oleophobic coating
  • Easy, bubble-free installation
Cons
  • Not as strong as other tempered glass options

If you're shopping with a smaller budget, this is one of the best value screen protectors we recommend. You get two tempered glass screen protectors for less than $10. Along with protecting your phone against scratches and minor drops, the protectors also resist fingerprints and offer "99.99% HD clarity" for a seamless viewing experience. The company also promises easy, bubble-free installation.

(2 Pack) Supershieldz Designed for Google (Pixel 7 Pro) Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Anti Scratch, Bubble Free (Black)
Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Olixar Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector - For Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Olixar Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • 9H-rated tempered glass
  • Quite slim at just 0.27mm thick
  • Pairs well with Olixar cases
Cons
  • Only one in a pack

This 9H-rated tempered glass offers decent protection against everyday scratches and drops while maintaining great screen clarity for hassle-free viewing. It's just 0.27mm thick, so it adds no bulk to your phone while being quite case-friendly, and you can pair it with Olixar or any other brand's cases. It's also fairly easy to apply, so anyone can use it.

Olixar Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector - For Google Pixel 7 Pro
Olixar Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector
ArmorSuit 2 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector designed for Google Pixel 7 Pro.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector

Pros
  • Great value pack
  • Doesn't yellow over time
  • Features self-repairing technology
Cons
  • Won't protect against heavy impact
  • Tricky installation

This is another great value pack, giving you two screen protector films for less than $10. The films maintain screen clarity and resist scratches for you to enjoy a clear, vivid display. It also doesn't yellow over time, so your phone will continue to look fresh for a long time. It also features self-repairing technology to automatically heal small scratches, so you won't have to replace your screen protector too often.

ArmorSuit 2 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector designed for Google Pixel 7 Pro [6.7-Inch] Case Friendly HD Clear Film - Made in USA
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector
IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector Compatible with Google Pixel 7 Pro.

IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector

Pros
  • Matte finish
  • Glare-free screen
  • Coating to repel dust, grime, and fingerprints
  • IQ Shield Lifetime Warranty
Cons
  • Not as strong as tempered glass protectors

If you like the matte texture, this one's for you. You get solid protection with a satisfying matte finish for under $10, making it a great value pack. It gives you a glare-free screen with a coating to repel dust, grime, and fingerprints. The protector film is slim yet decently strong to withstand minor bumps and scratches. It comes with the IQ Shield Lifetime Warranty for added peace of mind.

IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector Compatible with Google Pixel 7 Pro (2-Pack) Anti-Glare Anti-Bubble Film
IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector

