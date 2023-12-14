 Skip to main content
There are some great last-minute holiday phone deals live now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Whether you prefer iOS or Android for your smartphones, you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts from the last-minute holiday phone deals that retailers are offering if you’re due for an upgrade. There’s an overwhelming number of options out there though, so to help save you some time, we’ve gathered our favorite bargains below, ranging from cheap but dependable devices to top-of-the-line flagship models. You should hurry with your decision on what to buy though, as the discounts that we’ve come across won’t wait for you.

Our favorite holiday phone deal

Best Buy’s offer for the Google Pixel 8, the best value Android phone in our list of the best Android phones, is our favorite holiday phone deal for this year. You’ll be getting a smartphone with a 6.2-inch high-resolution touchscreen, a 50MP main camera that’s supported by a 12MP wide-angle camera, and Android 14 out of the box. The device promises smooth performance through the Google Tensor G3 chip, and its Adaptive Battery can last more than 24 hours normally and up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver activated. The 128GB model of the Google Pixel 8 is on sale for the holidays with a $150 discount that pulls its price down to $549 from $699.

More holiday phone deals we love

There are many other brands and models to choose from in these last-minute holiday phone deals, and whether it will be a gift for a loved one or yourself, it will be a shame if you miss out on the discounts that we’ve highlighted below. You’ll be able to get an iPhone or Android smartphone for much cheaper than usual, but you’ll need to hurry because stocks on these devices will likely sell out quickly. If you take too much time thinking about it, you’re going to miss out on the potential savings, so you need to make your decision as soon as possible.

  • Motorola Moto G Stylus 2023 (64GB) —
  • OnePlus Nord N200 (64GB) —
  • Apple iPhone 12 – Straight Talk (64GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 (128GB) —
  • Apple iPhone 13 – Straight Talk (128GB) —
  • Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) —
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) —

