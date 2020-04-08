The Huawei P40 has arrived, and it packs a lot of punch for its price. It may not come with Google Mobile Services, but it boasts strong processing specs and an impressively versatile camera system.

It’s also a very attractive smartphone, featuring a 6.1-inch display that offers a 1080 x 2340 resolution. However, it’s not likely to remain particularly attractive if you drop or break it. That’s why it’s important to get yourself a protective case to go with your phone, before its shiny good looks are spoiled by a date with gravity. Fortunately, we happen to have found some of the best Huawei P40 cases currently available. These run the gamut from the highly durable to the highly chic, but in all cases, they’ll do a good job of protecting your Huawei P40.

Anccer Ultra-Thin Anti-Drop Protection Cover

Probably the most aesthetically pleasing item on this list, the Anccer Protection Cover for Huawei P40 is a stylish yet very resilient hard case. Made of smooth polycarbonate, Anccer’s cushioned case can withstand everyday falls, knocks, and scratches. Its slim design also looks and feels great, while the lightweight material makes it easy to handle and to stash in a pocket.

It’s available in three colors (black, green, and rose gold), and fits cleanly over the Huawei P40’s buttons, sockets, and cameras. And even though it’s only 0.3mm thick, its profile is raised enough to protect your camera lenses from any pokes or damage. It also comes at a very affordable price, making it probably the best Huawei P40 cover overall on this list.

Huawei P40 Wireless Charging Case

For those who tend to shy away from third-party cases, the official Huawei P40 Wireless Charging Case is possibly your best option. Produced in collaboration with Leica, it’s one of the best-looking Huawei P40 cases around, featuring a molded plastic design and a satisfyingly grainy – and dotted – paint texture. It sits very comfortably in your hand, and feels sturdy enough to ward off serious damage.

Perhaps most importantly, it also lets you charge your Huawei P40 wirelessly, something which the smartphone can’t do right out of the box (unlike the Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus). Wireless charging is faster than standard charging, while it also reduces wear and tear on your phone in the long run. However, you will need to purchase a Huawei SuperCharge wireless charger separately. It therefore works out at one of the pricier options available, even if it is worth the money.

Armor-X HX-Series Case

If you’re the outdoorsy type who wants military-grade protection, the Armor-X HX-Series is the Huawei P40 case for you. Featuring interlocking two-layer heavy-duty coves, as well as ARMOR-X’s “Extra Engineer Material” polycarbonate front housing, it’s built to withstand everything from scuffs to heavy falls.

Despite being heavy-duty, the HX-Series Huawei P40 case sports a surprisingly photogenic and sleek design. It may be thick, but its smooth curves and snug cutouts mean it will fit easily in your pocket. It also comes with an adapter and grip strap that let you attach it (and the Huawei P40) to your bike, car dashboard, and belt buckle, or anything else you have in mind.

It is, in other words, most likely the best Huawei P40 case for adrenaline junkies and extreme sports types. Or for anyone who wants to make absolutely sure that their phone remains in pristine condition for years to come.

Nillkin Protective Gradient Case

Nillkin’s Protective Gradient Case stands out among Huawei P40 cases. Made primarily from a combination of high-quality polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane, it’s covered by leather and blended with reflective glass particles, giving it a unique, dappled appearance. These reflective glass particles sparkle when held under certain kinds of light, making Nillkin’s cover ideal for anyone who wants their cases to make a visual impression.

The combination of materials also makes the case satisfyingly rugged, despite its sometimes twinkly appearance. It’s scratch-resistant, anti-fingerprint, and capable of guarding against falls and bumps. In all, it’s a very good all-rounder, even though the unusual appearance might make it a little too ostentatious for some.

MoKo Flexible TPU Case

This is a no-fuss, single-piece Huawei P40 case that’s made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). As such, it provides comfort and grip while protecting your phone from most kinds of damage. Basically, if you don’t like smartphone cases and think they spoil your phone’s appearance, this is the one for you. Its transparent, colorless design preserves as much of the intended appearance of the Huawei P40 as possible.

And neither does the MoKo Flexible TPU Case skimp on sturdiness. Its reinforced corners and raised profile provide a high level of protection for the price, keeping the phone’s touchscreen out of harm’s way. Meanwhile, its cutouts fit tightly while its button covers are responsive, enabling you to get the most out of the Huawei P40 while keeping it in one piece.

