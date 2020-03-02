The best Huawei phones for 2020

While Huawei as a brand may be embroiled in geopolitical turmoil, its phones continue to give Samsung and Apple a run for their money. In this guide, we highlight the best Huawei has to offer on the market right now to help you decide if any of its devices are the right fit for you.

Keep in mind that the situation between the United States and Huawei is in flux, and while some models ship with Android preinstalled, some don’t support Google services due to Huawei’s status as a banned trade entity in the U.S.

Best Huawei smartphones at a glance

The best Huawei flagship: Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 Pro is a powerhouse of a smartphone. Featuring one of the best cameras in the field and a lustrous design that comes in several brightly colored facades. The P30 Pro packs a two-day battery life among its fantastic internal hardware. The 6.47-inch OLED screen offers beautiful contrast and images with a 398 pixels-per-inch density.

If you’re looking to join the Huawei family, the P30 Pro is a top-notch option. You can find it unlocked and ready to go from Amazon for about $700. With its triple-lens main camera capturing images up to 40 megapixels and great night shots, its colorful design, and wireless charging, the P30 Pro is the strongest Huawei offering on the market today.

Read our full Huawei P30 Pro review

The best Huawei value smartphone: Huawei P30 Lite

If you’re looking to give Huawei a try without the heavy price tag, then check out the Huawei P30 Lite. While it sacrifices the ultra-powerful camera featured on the P30 Pro, it still features a triple-lens camera with a 24-megapixel main lens pulling most of the weight.

The LCD in place of the OLED helps bring the phone down to a $300 price point. That, along with it its shorter battery life and a mono-speaker setup, place it firmly in the middle of the road category. However don’t let that dissuade you. Its sleek design, great screen to body ratio, strong cameras, and low price make it a great way to dip your toe into the Huawei water.

The best older Huawei smartphone: Huawei P20 Pro

If you’re looking for beefed-up specs and a great design, but were hoping for a better price than the P30 Pro, then the P20 Pro may be the right choice for you. It served as Huawei’s flagship product from its 2018 line and stands the test of the time as a power-packed offering.

The Huawei P20 Pro, similar to its successor, takes fantastic night shots and captures images with beautiful contrast. It packs a stunning OLED display, though there is a sizable notch that can get in the way when using some apps but should otherwise be a nonissue. The P20 Pro dates itself with its lack of wireless charging, but if that’s something you can overlook, then you’ll find, at around $500, it’s an excellent option.

Read our full Huawei P20 Pro review

The most-anticipated Huawei smartphone: Huawei P40 Pro

For those of you with an eye on the future, look no further than the soon-to-be-released Huawei P40 Pro. This will be Huawei’s newest flagship product for 2020. While information is currently limited, the P40 Pro is sure to be another specced-out offering from the Chinese phone manufacturer. Our hands-on first look leads us to believe we may be able to expect increased battery life, great in-hand feel, and another stellar triple-lens camera system. Look to Paris on March 26 for the full reveal.

Read our Huawei P40 Pro hands-on first look

Huawei has several strong offerings among its portfolio, though it’s worth noting that Android OS may soon be replaced by Harmony OS. While the main selling point of Huawei phones may be the sheer power of its cameras, they also boast powerful hardware across the board and polished design.

Editors' Recommendations