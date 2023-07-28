 Skip to main content
Best iPad Pro deals: Save on the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Jennifer Allen
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Some of the best tablet deals involve the iPad Pro — one of the most popular tablets around right now. There are some big savings to be enjoyed on the latest models and we’re here to help you find them. Below, we’ve picked out the best iPad Pro deals available right now, before looking at other retailers you might want to consider buying from. We’ve also looked at the best time to buy.

Today’s iPad Pro deals

When we reviewed the iPad Pro, we said there’s nothing quite like it. It’s an extremely powerful tablet and easily one of the best tablets you can buy today. It offers a powerful M2 processor that you see on the latest MacBook laptops so it’s highly competent for multitasking, video editing, and pretty much anything else you throw at it. Besides its 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, its Liquid Retina display looks fantastic with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support all ensuring picture quality is exceptional. The 12.9-inch model has the better screen with 1,000 nits of brightness and 1,600 nits of peak brightness, but both look good. Here’s an overview of the best iPad Pro deals right now, including the cellular model.

Retailers with iPad deals

When buying one of the best iPads, your options are limited if you want to save well. Here’s a quick look at the best retailers for iPad deals so you can save some money on the expensive but worthwhile investment.

  • — Always the first place you should check for iPad deals, count on the best discounts here.
  • — Usually better for more modest discounts, you can potentially pick up your new iPad more quickly here.
  • — Another place with pick-up options if not the best prices.

When is the best time to shop iPad Pro deals

The absolute best time to look for iPad Pro deals is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Kicking off directly after Thanksgiving, these sales are always the best of the bunch and you’re almost certainly likely to see big discounts on the latest iPads.

Second to that is Prime Day. The event runs in July and is predominantly an Amazon-only sales event. However, many other retailers launch their own sales around the same time period so you can often save a lot of cash by buying around then. It’s worth shopping around.

After that, consider Memorial Day, Labor Day or 4th of July. Such sales tend to be a little more modest but they can still help you save some cash. Fortunately, iPad Pro deals are pretty popular throughout the year so whenever you look, you’re likely to save on the MSRP.

