While Apple has included a proper fast charger and cable in the box with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you’ll likely want a spare or two — and it’s always a good idea to snag a portable battery pack and maybe a wireless charging pad as well. Getting the right kit for the iPhone 11 is even more important because it still ships with a basic — and slow — 5-watt charger.

The top wired charging rate for the iPhone 11 range is 18W andit can charge up wirelessly at 7.5W. Invest in one of the best iPhone 11 chargers and you can ensure that your iPhone charges up at top speed, ehich can make a big difference: We found the iPhone 11 only hit 16% after 30 minutes plugged into the supplied charger, whereas a fast charger took it to 50% in the same half hour.

The following options should all offer top charging speeds for your new iPhone. We also have separate roundups of the best portable chargers, the best lightning cables, the best fast chargers, and the best wireless chargers, many of which will work perfectly with your iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max.

Zendure SuperMini Power Bank

This power bank from Zendure resembles a tiny suitcase, but it packs a whole lot of power. You’ll find a surprising 10,000mAh capacity in a relatively light and easily pocketable package. There are two ports, a USB-C, which is the one you’ll want to plug into to charge your iPhone, and a USB-A, which could prove handy for topping up other devices. It has pass-through capability, so you can plug it in to charge while charging your iPhone at the same time. It’s also capable of delivering 18W, so you can charge up your iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max at the maximum rate wherever you happen to be.

Anker PowerPort III Nano

This compact wall charger is as portable as they come. Just plug your USB-C to Lightning cable into the USB-C port and the prongs into your wall and you’re all set to charge your iPhone 11 at top speed. This charger can deliver 18W of power, it’s much smaller than most other chargers, and it can also charge any other device with a USB-C port. Designed by trusted accessory brand Anker, this compact, durable, and affordable charger is the one we recommend you pick up if you want a spare for your 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, or if you need something to charge your iPhone 11 at top speed.

XCentz xSuperFly Plus C-Lightning Cable

This cable has Apple’s MFi certification and is capable of plugging into a charger or power bank and delivering the maximum speed charge to your iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max. It has a high-quality, durable design that encompasses shiny zinc alloy connectors and nylon braided cable capable of bending more than 30,000 times without deteriorating. It comes in a 3-foot variety for a dollar less, but we recommend the 6-foot cable for around the house to give you that extra distance. We have the blue cable, but it also comes in red, green, or gold.

Moshi Otto Q Wireless Charging Pad

Previous Next 1 of 3 Simon Hill/Digital Trends Simon Hill/Digital Trends Simon Hill/Digital Trends

Picking the right wireless charging pad for your home depends on the room you’re buying for. Moshi’s gray fabric finish will fit in most places and look good, but we don’t recommend it for the nightstand because of the white LED on the front. The base looks metallic, but it’s actually plastic, and there’s a rubber finish on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around. There’s also a rubber ring on top to hold your iPhone in place, which is especially important if you don’t use a case. Incidentally, this pad will work with most cases on as well, provided the thickness doesn’t exceed 5mm. It comes with a 3-foot USB-C to USB-A cable, but you need your own wall charger. It can deliver up to 10W, which is more than the iPhone’s current top wireless charging rate of 7.5W.

