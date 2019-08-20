Share

If you’ve bought a Kindle Oasis, we congratulate you on snagging the best ebook reader around. It has a bright, sharp screen that’s always legible, and the stylish metal body is comfortable to hold — but you’ll need to take care of it if you expect it to stay in tip-top condition. The Kindle Oasis is one of the few ebook readers with IPX8 water resistance, so you don’t need to worry about spills or even dips in the pool, but it won’t fare so well against the sidewalk. It could also pick up scratches if you sling it in a bag unprotected. The sensible move is to invest in one of the best Kindle Oasis cases.

Note: These cases are all for the Kindle Oasis (2019). Many will also fit the Kindle Oasis (2017) , as it’s exactly the same size, but check before you buy. The original Kindle Oasis (2016) has completely different proportions.

Noreve Tradition Leather Case

For a taste of leather luxury, you can’t do better than Noreve’s Tradition case. This neatly stitched, folio-style case holds your Kindle Oasis snug and secure, and the cover stays closed thanks to magnets. There are cutouts for the charging port at the bottom and the power button at the top. The leather finish adds some durability, and if you opt for the textured finish, it also enhances grip. It’s comfortable to hold and easy to fold the cover back out of the way if you prefer. There’s a subtle Noreve logo on the front at the bottom right and you’ll find the name stamped into the inside cover, unless you go for the more expensive textured finish. Prices start at around $80 and go up to $145, but if money is no object, then we don’t think you’ll find a better option.

Fintie Flip Case

This is an interesting option that will suit you perfectly if you get tired of holding your Kindle Oasis while reading. The case opens vertically and you can prop your Kindle up at three different angles for easy hands-free reading. Or just fold the cover back and hold it in one hand. There’s also a microfiber lining on the inside and a durable synthetic leather on the outside. You can get a plain black version or choose from a variety of patterned finishes. It’s a little bulky, but this is a practical case that won’t break the bank.

Moko Case

If you want slim, form-fitting protection, this Moko case could be for you. It’s finished in polyurethane or synthetic leather, but there’s microfiber inside the cover to protect your screen, and the shell that holds your Kindle in place is tough polycarbonate. It’s a svelte option, and we like the textured, mock leather and plain color finishes, but you can also opt for eye-catching artwork. The cutouts give you the access you need. This is an affordable case, but it’s worth noting that the magnetic sleep and wake function do not work with the latest Oasis model.

Amazon Kindle Oasis Fabric Cover

This official cozy cover from Amazon is finished in warm fabric that comes in gray, blue, or red. If you dislike the feel of cold metal, then this option might suit you, as it’s warm and comfortable to hold. It also enhances your grip and can go in the water without risk. This is a very thin, light case and it’s also the only Kindle Oasis (2019) case we’ve found so far that works with the automatic sleep and wake function. It is a bit expensive, but it does a great job of combining style, protection, and utility.

Walnew Sleeve

Maybe you’d rather have a simple sleeve to slide your Kindle Oasis into when you’re done reading. The Walnew sleeve feels like suede and comes in pink, gray, or khaki. The top loops over and has a magnetic closure to keep it from popping open. It’s ideal if you’re in the habit of stowing your Kindle in a bag or backpack.