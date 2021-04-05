

If you’re an iPad fan or require a new-to-you iPad to work remotely or for other purposes, you’ll soon discover that even the best cheap iPad deals you can find for brand-new models are pricey and often hard to find. Cheap refurbished iPads are plentiful and can save you loads of money. Searching for the best refurbished iPad sales takes time, but if you know where to look, there are always good refurbished iPad deals available. We scour the best online sources for the best cheap refurbished iPads and update the list below regularly.

Today’s best refurbished iPad sales

Should you buy a refurbished iPad?

As long as you have confidence in the iPad reseller (see the fourth bullet bel0w), there are more reasons to take advantage of refurbished iPad sales than to buy a new model. The primary motivation for most people who buy refurbished iPad deals is to save money, which you will if you buy one. In other instances, however, a user might buy a new iPad to use in the office and take advantage of a refurbished iPad sale for a tablet to take on business trips or vacations (remember those?). The following considerations matter more in choosing which model and generation to buy rather than whether it’s a good idea to buy a refurb unit, but they can also factor in your decision to invest in a new or renewed device.

How will you use it? Are you searching for a cheap refurbish iPad for casual use when you're sitting around at home or commuting? Low-key usage puts fewer demands on a tablet then an iPad model you'll use for on-the-fly business decision-making, streaming, or gaming. The more important the iPad will be to your livelihood and to your enjoyment in life the more you should choose carefully from the multitude of refurbished iPad deals you'll find online.

Wi-Fi only or cellular too? If Wi-Fi is available everywhere you go and you are satisfied with the safety precautions to hooking up via Wi-Fi, you can save by buying a Wi-Fi only iPad. If, on the other hand, you would rather not trust your identity on public networks and especially if you travel a good deal, buying an iPad with Wi-Fi and cellular capability is probably a must. Unless you want to pay for extra carrier fees and cell network fees, check with your carrier ahead of time to find out if refurbished iPad deals you are considering will work on with that carrier. Unlocked cellular connections aren't tied to specific carriers, but that doesn't mean an unlocked iPad will work on every cell network.

Size or portability? Do you carry a backpack, shoulder bag, or some other type of bag? If you like to travel and move around unencumbered during the day, you'll want to stick with a smaller tablet, in this case an iPad Mini. If you routinely tote along a backpack or other bag, larger iPads that double as powerhouse laptop computers can go right along.

Who's the seller? If you have confidence in the reseller, buying a refurbished or renewed iPad or any electronic device is a lot more comfortable. Reputable resellers offer a money-back guarantee for a stated time period if you're not happy with it or a limited warranty if the tablet doesn't perform as reasonably expected. That means that, except for battery life, which may be a bit decreased, a refurbished iPad should function like a new version of the same model.

Does it fit within your budget? Sure, you're saving money by taking advantage of refurbished iPad sales, but if you buy a recent model iPad Air Pro, you can still spend far north of $1,000, so set a price limit and try to stick to it. If an earlier generation model than one you're considering will do what you need at an affordable price, the prudent course is to choose the slightly older model.

