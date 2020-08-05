The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases and covers

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 saw the launch of the new Galaxy Note 20 range, including the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. With a slightly blockier design than its curvy cousin, the Note 20 Ultra, the Note 20 boasts a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED screen and 64-megapixel camera — and if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one of these new phones, you’ll want to invest in a protective case to keep it safe. Despite its newness to the market, there are already some great cases around for the Galaxy Note 20, from soft leather wallet covers to crystal-clear TPU cases that show off the phone’s design. To make it easier for you to choose, we’ve hand-picked some of the best cases currently available.

Ringke Fusion No-Smudge Matte Case

For a clear case with a difference, this matte-finish frosted case is a must. Made from a dual layer of polycarbonate and flexible thermoplastic polyurethane, it has a semi-transparent, scratch-resistant finish that repels fingerprints, marks, and smudges. It may be slim, but it doesn’t skimp on protection, offering MIL-STD 810G-516.6 drop protection for drops of up to 4 feet, and inner corner cushions for added shock absorption. This case also supports wireless charging.

Official Samsung Clear View Cover Case

It costs a bit more than some of the other cases on our list, but Samsung’s official Clear View case provides protection for the front and back of your phone, so you won’t need a separate screen protector. This slim, lightweight cover is fully touch compatible — just clip it onto the back of your phone and it folds over the front when not in use. Through the semi-transparent front cover, you can view the date and time, battery life, and incoming calls and messages, so it provides all the benefits of a flip case, without having to constantly open and close it. We’d choose the cool copper brown version, but it’s also available in black and a rather zen mint green.

Urspasol Crystal Clear Ultra-Slim Case

For those on a budget, this crystal-clear case from Urspasol offers slim, lightweight protection for your Samsung Galaxy Note 20, without adding bulk. Its ultra-transparent, scratch-resistant TPU shell has been specially treated for long-lasting clarity, so it won’t yellow over time. With tactile button covers and precise cutouts for all the phone’s ports, this case has reinforced corner bumpers to absorb shock when the phone is bumped or dropped — and it supports wireless charging.

Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case

With three slots for cards, your driver’s license, or ID and a handy wallet-style slot for your cash, Olixar’s leather wallet case is the only thing you’ll need when you leave the house. Available in a choice of brown or black, the soft grain leather features stitched finishing, making this case a super-smart accessory for the office. Although it’s lightweight, it’s surprisingly sturdy, offering all-round protection for the Note 20, with easy access to all the phone’s buttons and ports. The best bit? It folds out into a kickstand for hands-free Zoom calls or movie viewing.

Spidercase Clear Heavy Duty Case

When nothing but a clear case will do to show off your new phone, opt for this shockproof rugged cover from Spidercase. The dual-layer structure offers 360-degree protection and precise cutouts for all the Note 20’s buttons and sensors. Raised corners and bumpers absorb shock if you drop your phone, as well as provide additional protection for the screen and camera. This case is easy to install and remove — and it supports wireless charging to boot.

