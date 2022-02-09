  1. Mobile
The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases and covers

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range is here, and it’s the Galaxy S22 Plus that may attract many takers as the middle option between the standard S22 and the premium S22 Ultra. As is now becoming customary with Samsung, it’s a beautiful device with a luscious 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. Of course, as lovely as it looks, it’s not invulnerable to damage, even with the inclusion of Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. As such, here’s a roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases available to buy right now.

Ghostek ATOMIC Slim Case

Ghostek ATOMIC Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Ghostek’s stylishly futuristic cases never disappoint, and we’re pleased to report that it has extended its popular ATOMIC Slim series to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. This means that Samsung fans have the chance to benefit from a combination of flexible TPU, hard PC, and aluminum bumpers. This combination of materials makes the case impressively resilient, with it capable of withstanding drops from up to 12 feet. It has been tested to military standards, and includes R7X shock-absorbing corners for added protection, as well as non-slip grip around its sides. Needless to say, it also looks great, with the red trim and transparent back sure to turn a few heads.

Samsung Leather Cover Black Case

Samsung Leather Cover Black Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

If you already have a Samsung phone, you may as well complement it with an official Samsung case. This particular number is made primarily with leather, which is completed by an inner TPU skeleton. It looks very smooth, and will certainly accentuate the S22 Plus’ good looks. Of course, while it won’t be quite as rugged as some covers, the dual-layer construction means that it will cope with pretty much all everyday mishaps and shocks. It will also support wireless charging, and as you may be unsurprised to learn from an official case, it very snugly fits all of the phone’s buttons and ports.

Olixar Ultra-Thin 100% Clear Case

Olixar Ultra-Thin 100% Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Olixar produces cases that punch well above their respective weights in terms of price, with this ultra-thin 100% clear case being a prime example. As its name suggests, it’s fully transparent, with its silicone gel material being treated with an anti-yellowing coating in order to prevent it from tarnishing over time. Because it’s completely clear, you’ll get to show off the S22 Plus’ elegant design, yet despite its thinness, it also performs well as far as protection goes. It includes raised bezels and edges that protect the phone’s screen and lenses from localized damage. Meanwhile, the use of flexible silicone means that it can roll with the punches a little better than some more inflexible and rigid alternatives.

Poetic Neon Series Case

Poetic Neon Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Here’s a military-standard drop-tested Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus case from Poetic. As a case designed to be as battle-hardened as possible, it features an impact-absorbing inner TPU layer and harder PC corners. Together, both materials give the case the ability to handle all sorts of falls and accidents, as do the raised lips around the screen and camera. Its rear has been given a textured pattern that prevents slippages from your hand and from surfaces, so the chances of it falling are comparatively slim. Also compatible with wireless charging.

Ringke Fusion X Tough Camo Black Case

Ringke Fusion X Tough Camo Black Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Here’s another hardy Galaxy S22 Plus case, this time from Ringke. As with other rugged phone cases, it marries TPU and PC, so you get flexibility and durability in a single package. With the addition of raised bezels, this particular case will survive trauma with the best of them. Importantly, it has received MIL-STD 810G – 516.6 certification for drop protection, so you can be sure that its camo design isn’t simply for show. What’s more, despite being tough, it remains relatively slim and easy to handle, so it won’t add unnecessary bulk to your pockets or bags.

Anccer Case with Screen Protector

Anccer Case with Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

For those of us who prefer to have a screen protector AND case for their phones, this combo from Anccer should do nicely. Its basic proposition is a PC-built case that features faux leather on its reverse, with the mix of hard plastic and rubberized edges providing users with strength and flexibility. On top of this, it adds a screen protector made from tempered glass, as well as a protector for the S22 Plus’ lenses. Using both of these will ensure that your phone has all-around protection from life’s surprises. If that weren’t enough, compatibility with wireless charging makes this a good all-rounder, and at a reasonable price.

LoveCases Gel White Stars And Moons Case

LoveCases Gel White Stars And Moons Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

This Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus case from LoveCases is for anyone who finds themselves a little uninspired by run-of-the-mill generic covers. Made of ultra-thin silicone gel, it features a stylish stars-and-moon design, with LoveCase also offering alternative designs in the same series. While it looks pretty fetching, it will also keep your phone out of harm’s way, with the raised bezels offering an extra line of defense. It’s also fully compatible with wireless charging, and comes with tidy cutouts for all of the phone’s ports and buttons.

