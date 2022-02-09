If you’ve pre-ordered a Galaxy S22 Plus and are (im)patiently awaiting its arrival, there’s no time like the present to pick up some essential accessories. It’s all too easy to damage your phone’s screen, whether it gets scratched by keys in your bag or hits the concrete facedown, so don’t forget to grab a screen protector to keep that stunning 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display safe from scratches, scrapes, and drops. Luckily. there are already some great screen protectors available, but how do you decide which ones are worth your hard-earned cash? Worry not — we’ve rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors to help you choose.

These screen protectors are designed for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can also check out our roundup of the best S22 screen protectors and S22 Ultra screen protectors, and don’t forget to pick up one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases, if you haven’t already.

PanzerGlass Case-Friendly Screen Protector

There’s nothing worse than investing in a new screen protector only to find it’s not compatible with your case of choice. That won’t be a problem with this screen protector from PanzerGlass, which promises compatibility with most cases. At just 0.4mm thick, this ultrathin 9H tempered glass screen protector won’t add bulk to your phone, and it’s shock- and scratch-resistant too, with an antibacterial oleophobic coating that repels oil and fingerprints. The anti-shatter film means the screen protector glass won’t shatter on impact if you drop your phone, making it a safe choice that’s also a breeze to install.

Olixar Film Screen Protector

This twin-pack of film screen protectors from Olixar is a great buy if you’re watching your pennies. You get two film screen protectors offering crystal clarity that are designed to protect your phone screen from scrapes and scratches. Compatible with the S22’s fingerprint reader, these screen protectors are super simple to apply thanks to the included screen cleaning cloth and application card. You could even give one to a friend.

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector

If you want a screen protector that’s practically invisible, this one from ESR is just the ticket. Providing edge-to-edge coverage for your S22’s screen, it’s just 0.15mm thick, so you won’t even know it’s there. The self-healing Liquid Skin recovers from minor scratches and small bubbles over time, and this protector is compatible with the S22’s fingerprint reader as well as with most phone cases. For $20, you get three screen protectors, three cleaning kits, and a handy installation tool to ensure easy installation.

Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

If you’re on a budget, then this three-pack of screen protectors from Mr.Shield has you covered. You get not one, not two, but three 9H hardness glass screen protectors with 2.5D rounded edges to ensure comfort. Each multilayered screen protector features an anti-fingerprint layer, anti-scratch layer, and anti-shatter layer, and boasts 99.99% HD clarity, so you’ll hardly even know it’s there.

In the box, you also get instructions, a cleaning cloth, and everything needed for easy, bubble-free installation. The company even offers a lifetime replacement plan, so if you have installation problems or your screen protector becomes damaged, it’ll get replaced free of charge.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This pack of three tempered glass screen protectors is the perfect choice if you take your phone to the gym or on your morning run. With hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings, sweat and greasy fingerprints are repelled, keeping your screen crystal clear and smudge-free. Each protector is constructed from 9H hardness tempered glass with 2.5D rounded edges, so your screen protector feels comfortable to touch, just like your phone’s actual screen.

These screen protectors also won’t leave behind any residue when the time comes for removal, and with three in the pack, you can simply swap out an old one for a new shiny one.

LESANM Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector

Protecting your phone screen is all well and good, but what about your camera lens? When your phone’s in a pocket or bag — or if you drop your phone — your camera lens could easily be scratched or scuffed. This multipack includes two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors for complete protection. Made from 9H hardness glass, these ultrathin screen protectors resist impact and scratches, with an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay.

The camera lens protector won’t interfere with your camera resolution, and the night circle ensures that using the flash won’t affect photo clarity. You also get a handy installation frame to make installation a cinch.

ANKU Privacy Screen Protector

Whether you’re doing some internet banking on your phone or just sending a personal WhatsApp message, the last thing you want is anyone spying on you. This privacy screen protector twin-pack ensures that only the person (or persons) positioned directly in front of your display can see what’s happening on the screen, giving you peace of mind when using your phone on public transport or in other public areas.

Offering edge-to-edge coverage, this TPU film screen protector protects against scuffs and scratches, with a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to repel sweaty and greasy fingerprints. It works with the S22’s fingerprint reader too, though as with most screen protectors, you’ll need to rescan your fingerprint after application.

Editors' Recommendations