So you’ve pre-ordered a stunning new Samsung Galaxy S22 and even got your hands on one of the best phone cases for your device. What now? It’s all too easy to forget about protecting your phone’s screen, and with its gorgeous 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, you’re going to want to keep the S22’s screen safe from harm, whether you’re at home, at work, or doing something more active.

Although the S22 series has only just landed, there are already some great screen protector options out there to choose from — but hunting down the best protector can feel like a bit of a chore. Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors available right now, with something for all budgets on this list.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

For under $10, you can pick up this three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. Each screen protector is made from 9H hardness tempered glass, and 2.5D rounded edges ensure this screen protector is comfortable when you’re using your phone. With 99.99% HD clarity, everything on your phone’s screen is so crystal clear that you’ll forget there’s even a screen protector there. A hydrophobic and oleophobic coating keeps sweat and fingerprints at bay, and this screen protector won’t leave a sticky residue when the time comes for removal. With three protectors in the pack, you’ll have a couple of spares, or you could always share the extras with friends and family.

PanzerGlass Case-Friendly Screen Protector

Some screen protectors aren’t compatible with the latest phone cases, but you won’t find that problem with this glass protector from PanzerGlass. Made from 9H tempered glass, it offers enhanced shock protection against bumps and drops, features an anti-bacterial oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay, and is super easy to install. It’s also just 0.4mm thick, so it won’t add bulk to your Galaxy S22.

Olixar Anti-Blue Light Film Screen Protector

Blue light from your phone screen can cause headaches and eye strain, and may even interfere with your sleep. Protect yourself with this screen protector from Olixar, which features Anti-Blue Light technology. You get two film protectors in the pack, plus a screen cleaning cloth and application card for easy installation. This screen protector is also compatible with the in-screen fingerprint reader.

Anku Privacy Screen Protector

If you use your phone on public transport or when you’re outside the house a lot, a privacy screen protector can keep your personal information safe from prying eyes. This one offers anti-spy privacy protection so only somebody directly in front of your screen can see the display.

This film protector provides edge-to-edge protection for your device’s screen, with scratch-resistant technology to keep your screen safe from scratches in your pocket or from keys or other sharp objects. It also boasts self-healing technology to repair minor scratches. In the pack, you get two screen protectors, plus everything needed for easy installation, including alcohol wipes, dust removal stickers, microfiber cleaning cloths, a squeegee card, and full instructions.

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector

What’s ultra-thin, practically invisible, and designed to fit your Galaxy S22 perfectly? This triple pack of Liquid Skin screen protectors from ESR! The self-healing Liquid Skin repairs small scratches over time, and with HD clarity, everything on your screen looks crystal clear. So clear, in fact, that you’ll forget you’ve even got a screen protector on your phone. Offering edge-to-edge protection, this screen protector measures just 0.15mm thick, making it compatible with most cases, and you get three screen protectors, three cleaning kits, and an easy installation tool for $20.

Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Made from 9H hardness tempered glass, this triple pack of screen protectors ensures your screen stays safe, whatever happens. The multi-layer protector features scratch-resistant, anti-shatter, and oleophobic layers to repel fingerprints and protect against drops, scratches, and scrapes. With 2.5D rounded edge glass, the screen protector feels comfortable to use, and at just 0.3mm thick, you won’t even notice it’s there. In the pack, you get three protectors plus a handy cleaning and installation kit, all for under $10.

