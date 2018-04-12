The best Samsung Galaxy S9 battery cases to keep you powered up

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is a technical marvel of a machine. It combines the raw power of the Snapdragon 845, drop-dead good looks, and a stunning dual-aperture camera that’s blowing the socks off everyone who dares look at it. But if there’s one thing we’re not sure about, it’s the battery size. A 3,000mAh battery capacity isn’t small, but we’ve found it can struggle hitting a full day quite often.

Thankfully, there’s an easy way to remedy that problem. Battery cases offers all the protective options of a good case, but they also pack in an extra battery that’s able to extend your phone’s battery life. Here are our picks:

i-Blades Modular Smartcase with Smartblade ($99) Battery cases can be quite large, and you don’t always need that extra power at every single moment. If you don’t want to carry a bulky case all the time, then check out the Smartcase with Smartblade from i-Blades. The extra battery power comes in the form of the Smartblade, which snaps onto the back of the Smartcase, providing up to 10 hours of extra battery power. When it’s spent, you can quickly detach it and attach another if you still more juice. What’s more is you can also expand your available memory with the Smartblade’s SD card slot. Strangely enough, the Smartcase also monitors air quality around you, and the case itself is slim, lightweight, and made of a durable polycarbonate shell with a soft touch finish. Buy one now from: i-Blades

ZeroLemon 4,700mAh Battery Case ($40) If you’re looking for something on the cheaper side that won’t let you down, ZeroLemon is well known for supplying good value battery cases. 4,700mAh of extra power offers around 32 hours of extra talk time, according to ZeroLemon, and it also comes with a battery indicator on the rear side so you know when it’s time to charge back up. The indicator also functions as an on-off switch, so you can choose when you want the case to kick in, and it works well as a protective case too, with a strong build and raised bezel to protect the edges of your phone. It’s big and bulky, but when you’re adding this much extra battery, expect some compromises. Buy one now from: Amazon ZeroLemon

Alpatronix 4,000mAh Wireless-Charging Compatible Battery Case ($50) If you’re looking for a little more utility in your battery case then you might be tempted by this case from Alpatronix. While it’s not as large as the ZeroLemon case, 4,000mAh of additional power is still a pretty huge boost for your Galaxy S9. It’s definitely going to score some points with wireless charging fans, as the case still lets you wirelessly charging. Simply pop it on a pad and it’ll charge both the phone and the case at the same time. The case also offers extra grip and shock absorption with a rubberized coating. There’s charge-and-sync capabilities when plugged into a PC, and a battery indicator on the rear means you always know when it’s time to charge. Buy one now from: Amazon

Casessary 4,500mAh Extended Battery Case ($80) Who says battery cases can’t also have a little style? Casessary‘s battery case comes with a leather-style back panel that adds a little touch of fashion to your extra battery power, as well as offering a bit of additional grip. The 4,500mAh of extra power more than doubles your S9’s battery life, adding a good few hours. Four LED lights on the back show the case’s charge level, and it uses a dynamic power management system to ensure your phone doesn’t dangerously overcharge. It’s big and chunky, but it’s also pretty protective with a raised bezel, cushioned frame, and hard outer shell. Pre-order now from: Casessary