Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

T-Mobile iPhone 15 deals: The carrier’s latest iPhone offers

An iPhone 15 Pro Max, lying on a wood floor with its display on.
It all started with the Apple iPhone 15 event and a host of exciting announcements, and from there, major carriers started offering some incredible iPhone 15 deals with virtually no delay. But if you’re with one carrier, like T-Mobile, and you’d like to stay with that wireless provider or swap from another to that wireless provider, a list of deals from all over the place isn’t really going to help. What you truly need is a list that specifies deals from the carrier you want, in this case, T-Mobile. Cue our T-Mobile iPhone 15 deals guide, which will explore all of the current offers available through the carrier. Whether you’re a new customer or you’ve had service with T-Mobile for a while, there’s something here for you.

Any iPhone 15, including Plus, Pro, and Max — Get up to $1,000 off with

As part of its “get an iPhone 15 on us” promotion, T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off any of the new iPhone 15 models via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device and sign up for one of its

The same offer applies to older iPhone models, including up to $830 off iPhone 14 to iPhone 11 or $400 off anything from iPhone 8 and below.

Any iPhone 15, including Plus, Pro, and Max — Get up to $650 off with

If you’re ready to upgrade to an unlimited data plan through T-Mobile, this deal is for you. The promotion gets you up to $650 off any iPhone 15 via 24 monthly bill credits with an eligible trade-in and the Magenta MAX plan. Magenta is all about removing restrictions from your data connections with virtually no throttling. Plus, you get Netflix on T-Mobile and 40GB of hotspot data for up to three lines.

iPhone 15 Pro — Get up to $350 off

When upgrading to an iPhone 15 Pro, you can get up to $350 off, distributed via monthly bill credits and with an eligible trade-in. That deal is good for up to four devices maximum per account, so you could save big if your whole family is upgrading to the latest iPhone, as well. Terms and conditions do apply, so be sure to review the full terms before you make any purchases.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 — Buy one get one $300 off with new line activation

If you want one of the latest Apple Watch models for you and someone else in your family, T-Mobile is honoring a buy one get one $300 off deal with the activation of any new line. To get the deal, simply purchase one of the eligible Apple Watch models, including a new Apple Watch Ultra 2, Ultra, Series 9, Series 8, Series 7, or SE 2nd Gen on a monthly payment plan — paired with an Apple DIGITS or Apple Standalone plan. Then activate a new line, purchase a second eligible Apple Watch model and the discount will be applied via 24 monthly bill credits.

Additional trade-in deals

T-Mobile does offer a few other trade-in deals depending on what phone you’re willing to swap out. For example, you can get up to $200 off via 24 monthly bill credits with an eligible trade-in from Apple, Google, OnePlus, and a few other brands, and that applies if you swap to any new T-Mobile plan, you’re not restricted to a select few. That essentially gives you a little more wiggle room to choose the wireless plan you prefer while offloading your older devices that you won’t be using any more.

