Verizon iPhone 15 deals: A look at the carrier’s latest offers

Briley Kenney
By
Since the big iPhone 15 event, major carriers have been clamoring over each other to offer the best iPhone 15 deals. Almost all of the models have been included in a special offer or two, but that also depends on your carrier of choice. For example, if you’re with Verizon and want to stay with Verizon, well, you’re just not going to pay much attention to T-Mobile or AT&T deals, and that’s okay. To help you out, this guide is going to deep dive, specifically, into iPhone 15 deals that are available at Verizon Wireless. Whether you’re a new subscriber or you’ve been with Verizon for years, there’s a deal or two just for you. Shall we get started?

Verizon’s iPhone 15 “on us” deal — Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in for new customers

Currently, Verizon is offering a deal where you can get the iPhone 5 heavily discounted. Verizon’s exact words are “ ,” but there is a catch. You can get up to $1,000 in credit with an eligible trade-in of an old iPhone in any condition. That $1,000 is then applied to your purchase, whichever iPhone model you decide, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

You’ll also need to sign up for the Verizon Unlimited Ultimate Plan, which includes access to Apple One services like Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, and iCloud+. You can connect to Verizon’s  5G Ultra Wideband nationwide network, with 60GB of premium mobile hotspot data and discounts on home internet bundles.

Verizon’s Unlimited upgrade — up to $830 off with eligible trade-in for existing customers

Of course, if you already have wireless service with Verizon, you don’t qualify as a “new customer,” but don’t worry, you still have a great opportunity. Existing customers can upgrade to any phone in the iPhone 15 lineup and get up to $830 off when trading in an old iPhone and upgrading to Verizon’s Unlimited plans.

Discounts on Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 with eligible trade-in and purchase

If you’re planning to get one of the new Apple Watch models, you may want to consider buying alongside your new iPhone. When you purchase select models and trade in an eligible watch, you’ll get excellent discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2.

  • Apple Watch Series 9 — $6 per month
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 — $14 per month

Unlimited Ultimate with Apple One — the ultimate iPhone plan

It’s not a deal, but Verizon does offer an incredibly convenient unlimited data plan that perfectly complements Apple’s exclusive services. Apple One is Apple’s definitive plan and includes access to its most popular solutions like iCloud+, Apple TV+, and Apple Music.

Essentially, Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan with Apple One gets you everything you’d ever need on your iPhone. There are family and add-on options too, if you want to extend that access to anyone else on a family line.

Save on Apple’s USB-C Power Adapter to go with your iPhone 15
The Apple USB-C Power Adapter on a white background.

If you've just bought yourself a shiny new iPhone 15 then lamented the fact it doesn't come with a power adapter, we've got the right Apple deals for you. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Apple USB-C power adapter for $17 instead of $19. Sure, it's a tiny saving of $2 but you need this adapter anyway, so you might as well save a couple of bucks while you're at it. If you need to know a bit more about the adapter and why it's so useful, read on. Otherwise, just hit the buy button to get straight to saving some cash.

Why you should buy the Apple USB-C Power Adapter
So, you've weighed up whether to go iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro and bought your new phone. Then you've cursed the fact that there's no way to charge it via a regular power source and you're limited to plugging it into your laptop or USB-C dock to recharge. That's where you need to buy the Apple USB-C Power Adapter.

Read more
This deal gets you an iPhone 15 Pro Max for free (at Amazon)
An iPhone 15 Pro Max, lying on a wood floor with its display on.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been a bit of a divisive device; for some, it's not a big enough upgrade compared to last year's phones, and for others, the switch to USB-C makes this one of the most significant changes to the iPhone since it's inception. Regardless of which camp you lie in, if you want to grab one, Amazon has one of the best sales we've seen on an iPhone 15 Pro Max for a while, and that's saying something, becuase you can get it for free, with caveats. You can get it through Boost with a monthly subscription, so it's locked to them, but besides the subscription fee, taxes and shipping, you can get an iPhone 15 Pro Max without spending several hundred dollars.

Why you should buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max
The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a lot going for it, with the biggest change being the A17 bionic chip, Apple's most advanced, and roughly 20% more powerful than the previous generation. In fact, Apple has claimed that you could run The Division: Resurgence and Resident Evil: Village on the phone, although at what graphical quality and framerate remains to be seen. Another ugprade comes to the cameras, with the most significant one being to the zoom shutter, and the inclusion of an impressive 5x optical zoom, which isn't available in the regular iPhone 15 models. Otherwise, things remain relatively the same, such as the Super Retina XDR OLED running at 120Hz and 2796 x 1290 pixel resolution.

Read more
Just got an iPhone 15? Get this 6ft fast-charging USB-C cable for $9
The USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If you've been living in a remote mountain in the Himalayas for the past few months, you may not be aware that the iPhone 15 will now come with a USB-C port. Of course, it's been a long time coming, especially since the European Union mandated that all Manufacturers move to the USB-C port standard. Unfortunately, if you're familiar with and have been using the old port, you might not have a good cable to charge your new iPhone 15. That's where this deal from Monoprice comes in, letting you grab a great type-c to type-c cable for $9 instead of $10, so you can grab a couple and save some extra money.

Why you should buy the Monoprice USB 2.0 Type-C to Type-C Cable
Before we get started, there's an important point we need to clarify. While the new iPhone 15 will have a Type-C port, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will support the latest USB 3.2 standard with higher data rates. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro will only support the USB 2.0 standard, with PD 18W and 480Mbps data rate, which is a bit slower. Now, while USB 3.2 is backward compatible, it does tend to be a bit more expensive, given the higher standards, which is why, if you have the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, it's better to grab a USB 2.0 cable, rather than pay for the more expensive USB 3.2.

Read more