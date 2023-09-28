Since the big iPhone 15 event, major carriers have been clamoring over each other to offer the best iPhone 15 deals. Almost all of the models have been included in a special offer or two, but that also depends on your carrier of choice. For example, if you’re with Verizon and want to stay with Verizon, well, you’re just not going to pay much attention to T-Mobile or AT&T deals, and that’s okay. To help you out, this guide is going to deep dive, specifically, into iPhone 15 deals that are available at Verizon Wireless. Whether you’re a new subscriber or you’ve been with Verizon for years, there’s a deal or two just for you. Shall we get started?

Verizon’s iPhone 15 “on us” deal — Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in for new customers

Currently, Verizon is offering a deal where you can get the iPhone 5 heavily discounted. Verizon’s exact words are “ ,” but there is a catch. You can get up to $1,000 in credit with an eligible trade-in of an old iPhone in any condition. That $1,000 is then applied to your purchase, whichever iPhone model you decide, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

You’ll also need to sign up for the Verizon Unlimited Ultimate Plan, which includes access to Apple One services like Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, and iCloud+. You can connect to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband nationwide network, with 60GB of premium mobile hotspot data and discounts on home internet bundles.

Verizon’s Unlimited upgrade — up to $830 off with eligible trade-in for existing customers

Of course, if you already have wireless service with Verizon, you don’t qualify as a “new customer,” but don’t worry, you still have a great opportunity. Existing customers can upgrade to any phone in the iPhone 15 lineup and get up to $830 off when trading in an old iPhone and upgrading to Verizon’s Unlimited plans.

Discounts on Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 with eligible trade-in and purchase

If you’re planning to get one of the new Apple Watch models, you may want to consider buying alongside your new iPhone. When you purchase select models and trade in an eligible watch, you’ll get excellent discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 — $6 per month

Apple Watch Ultra 2 — $14 per month

Unlimited Ultimate with Apple One — the ultimate iPhone plan

It’s not a deal, but Verizon does offer an incredibly convenient unlimited data plan that perfectly complements Apple’s exclusive services. Apple One is Apple’s definitive plan and includes access to its most popular solutions like iCloud+, Apple TV+, and Apple Music.

Essentially, Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan with Apple One gets you everything you’d ever need on your iPhone. There are family and add-on options too, if you want to extend that access to anyone else on a family line.

