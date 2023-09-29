Walmart iPhone deals: Get a prepaid iPhone from just $149

If you’re looking for cheap iPhone deals, Walmart is an excellent source, especially if you’re fine with buying smartphones that are locked to prepaid plans. Various models of Apple’s mobile device are on sale right now, and we’ve rounded up the top offers. You’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested in taking advantage of any of these Walmart iPhone deals though, as we’re not sure when their prices will return to normal.

iPhone SE 2022 (64GB) — $149, was $379

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is the latest iteration of the budget iPhone series, but it’s not limited at all in most aspects. It’s powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor in the iPhone 14 series, so it’s snappy and responsive, and it’s protected by the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. Its 4.7-inch Retina HD display is relatively small, but for those who prefer compact screens, it may be the perfect size. The 64GB of storage space may no longer be enough for some people, but you can support that by signing up for an iCloud subscription.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) — $249, was $299

The base model of the Apple iPhone 11 series may be enough for users who just want a no-frills smartphone, even now after four years since it launched. Apple’s A13 Bionic processor is still pretty fast, and you can access most of the latest features as the iPhone 11 can still be updated to iOS 17. The device features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras at the back, and 64GB of storage.

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) — $399, was $499

The standard Apple iPhone 12 is the perfect choice for the regular user, with the A14 Bionic chip promising no delays when launching apps and the ability to upgrade from iOS 14 to iOS 17 giving you access to new features and security updates. The iPhone 12 offers storage of 64GB, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras at the back, and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) — $729, was $829

The Apple iPhone 14 has the same design, screen, and chipset as the previous generation, but that shouldn’t be a disappointment because the device takes a strong foundation and makes certain improvements. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is still gorgeous to look at, the A15 Bionic chip makes everything work so well. The smartphone introduces car crash detection that automatically contacts emergency services when you’re in an accident, and emergency SOS satellite connectivity so you can send out alerts when there’s no cellular data or Wi-Fi connection.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) — $829, was $929

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus marks the return of the “Plus” moniker for Apple, on a smartphone’s that’s larger than the Apple iPhone 14 with its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display featuring 2778 x 1284 pixel resolution and HDR support. It’s got the same 12MP main camera and 12MP wide-angle camera at the back as the iPhone 14, but its battery lasts much longer so it’s a great choice for heavy smartphone users.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) — $899, was $999

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro features the Dynamic Island, which is an elongated cutout at the top of its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that replaces the notch. The smartphone features a 48MP main camera, supported by a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens, with the ability to take up to 3x optical zoom shots, 0.5x wide-angle photos, and videos at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) — $899, was $1,099

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is the top-of-the-line model of the Apple iPhone 13 series with an improved battery capacity and a larger screen size compared to the Apple iPhone 13 Pro. It’s equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, and a robust rear camera system that’s made up of a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Editors' Recommendations