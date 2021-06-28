The best wired chargers for the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra

If you’re looking to keep your new Galaxy smartphone juiced up and ready to go, you’ll need a charger that is up to the task. Samsung’s latest line of phones jumped on the no-charger bandwagon by shipping without the familiar cable and cube. Like Apple before them, Samsung is counting on your status as an existing customer to have the chargers you’ll need lying around your home.

Whether this is your first USB-C device or you’ve just made the switch from an iPhone, you’ll need a quality wired USB-C charger for your new Samsung smartphone. From compact units to charging powerhouses, we’ve got you covered with a breakdown of the best wired chargers for your Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra.

Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Wall Charger

With Spigen, you get a great brand name and a dual USB-C PD charging port with up to 30 watts of Power Delivery Output with a single USB-C port and a maximum of 40 watts divided equally when you use both ports simultaneously. The Navitas Gallium Nitride (GaN) chipset allows for a smaller size than silicon-based chargers and operates with higher efficiency and less heat. The GaN chip, with built-in safety tech, ensures the safety of devices by managing a 15-points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger

Starting with a classic, you can order Samsung’s own 25W wall charger for a quick charge and a simple solution. Samsung made the decision on the S21 line of phones, with some controversy, to scrap the 45W charging available on the Note 10+ and S20 Ultra, so 25W is the fastest that your S21 phone will accept. That being said, it gets the job done with a zero to 50% charge taking about half an hour. This charger comes in black and white and is available directly from Samsung.

Anker 60W PowerPort Atom III

These days, we all have our fair share of connected devices, and sometimes they all need a charge. The PowerPort Atom III is another great travel or office option from Anker. It offers 60W of charging power, enough to fast-charge your S21 Ultra and your smartwatch or another phone at the same time. This is certainly bulkier than the more compact cube chargers, but it works in a pinch if you’ve only got the coveted single plug available.

Anker 4-Port PowerPort Atom III

The perfect charging accompaniment for your desk, Anker’s four-port charging hub lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously without breaking the bank. The 45W USB-C will fit the bill for fast-charging your Samsung Galaxy S21 or tablet, while the 18W USB-C and USB-A ports provide for standard-speed charging of your other devices. Its slim profile is perfect for your crowded workspace and light enough for travel.

HyperJuice 100W USB-C Charger

A true workhorse among the rest, the HyperJuice 100W USB-C charger could just be the last charger you ever buy. With two USB-C ports capable of delivering 100W and two USB-A ports at 18W, this charger is designed to charge your phone, tablet, and smartwatch at the same time. It can even charge some smaller-format laptops with USB-C. If you carry multiple devices that always seem to be running out of battery, then do yourself a favor and pick one of these up.

