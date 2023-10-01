Those iPhone 15 announcements were truly something, weren’t they? Exciting news for anyone looking to upgrade to the newest iPhone, and it opened the floodgates for a ton of excellent iPhone deals, older models included, and iPhone 15 deals, specifically. The problem with so many deals available is that you have to sift through a lot of the noise if you’re looking for something from a particular wireless carrier or one of the many new models in particular. This guide quickly breaks down the best Xfinity iPhone 15 deals available to you all in one place. Let’s dive in.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max — save up to $830 with eligible trade-in

You can get up to $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro MAX, applied to your wireless account over 24 months, with an eligible trade-in. You’ll also need to activate a new Xfinity Mobile Line within 30 days of purchase.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus — Free with eligible trade-in

Right now, you can get up to $400 off instantly and then the rest of the cost of an iPhone 15 or 15 Plus — bringing it down to free — with an eligible trade-in. Credits are applied to your monthly bill over the course of 24 months.

Get a second Unlimited Intro line for free

Available to both new and existing customers, when you buy one line of Xfinity Unlimited, you’ll get one Unlimited Intro line free for a year, so there’s an opportunity to get two lines at once for an incredible price. That stacks with existing offers on the new iPhone 15 models, so, for example, you could get up to $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro and then get the two lines — with one completely free.

Needless to say, this is an excellent offer if you’re upgrading multiple lines, including your family.

Editors' Recommendations