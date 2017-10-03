Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Jotalicious
Jotalicious is a beautifully designed shopping assistant that turns plain text lists into color-coded checklists of awesome.
Available on:
SnapFun Pro
This app promises to be one of the funniest in the world. Create collages of absurd photos, and share them with your friends and family.
Available on:
Aerium
Aerium is a gorgeously crafted weather app that alerts you when it will rain in your location with the day before it’s set to happen. The weather descriptions can help you decide how you need to dress before going out.
Available on:
Translator
With Translator, you can translate any text between 58 world languages. All you have to do is select your source and target languages, type your text and click on the translation button.
Available on:
Flashlight
This app promises to give you the easiest to use and fastest flashlight around. Just tap on it for instant bright light.
Available on:
Cesium
Take control of your music with intuitive controls, customizable interface, and a beautiful design.
Available on: