DT
DT
Home > Mobile > Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps…

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
Carved Traveler Case
Simon Hill / Digital Trends

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

GRE Vocab Genius

daily app deals ios 10 11 2017 392x696bb

Applying the latest in cognitive science techniques, this app helps you efficiently learn over 2,000 “dynamic flashcards” covering both vocabulary words and their roots.

Available on:

iOS

Smart Merge Pro

daily app deals ios 10 2017 392x696bb 66

Your contacts are the most important data in your phone. Smart Merge Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts.

Available on:

iOS

MoodKit

daily app deals ios 10 11 2017 392x696bb 1

Improve your mood and become your own expert with the wisdom and guidance of MoodKit at your fingertips. This app gives you professional psychology tips and tools for everyday life.

Available on:

iOS

iDigital Desk Clock

daily app deals ios 10 11 2017 392x696bb 2

Set your phone up by your desk with this app and have access to everything from the time to the month to the current temperature. It’s a nostalgic use for your iPhone.

Available on:

iOS

KeyWi Keyboard

daily app deals ios 10 2017 392x696bb 68

KeyWi is a custom keyboard for your iOS device that allows you to type using your computer’s physical keyboard.

Available on:

iOS

Honest Weather

daily app deals ios 10 11 2017 392x696bb 3

Are you sick of this hot or cold weather? Did it ruin all your plans? Let honest weather tell you exactly how you felt about the temperature in funny ways.

Available on:

iOS