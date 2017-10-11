Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
GRE Vocab Genius
Applying the latest in cognitive science techniques, this app helps you efficiently learn over 2,000 “dynamic flashcards” covering both vocabulary words and their roots.
Smart Merge Pro
Your contacts are the most important data in your phone. Smart Merge Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts.
MoodKit
Improve your mood and become your own expert with the wisdom and guidance of MoodKit at your fingertips. This app gives you professional psychology tips and tools for everyday life.
iDigital Desk Clock
Set your phone up by your desk with this app and have access to everything from the time to the month to the current temperature. It’s a nostalgic use for your iPhone.
KeyWi Keyboard
KeyWi is a custom keyboard for your iOS device that allows you to type using your computer’s physical keyboard.
Honest Weather
Are you sick of this hot or cold weather? Did it ruin all your plans? Let honest weather tell you exactly how you felt about the temperature in funny ways.
