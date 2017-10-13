Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Tangle Patterns Mega Pack
Learn to draw beautiful illustrations while you practice mindfulness and meditate. It’s a must-have tool for tangle artists and enthusiasts.
Time Manager
Time Manager is an easy way to keep track of your daily activities. All your tasks will be totaled and broken down into reports and graphs for you to see how well you’re spending your time.
TranslateSafari
The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app. A must-have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari.
OVLA
OVLA is an application to add text and artwork into your own photo. Make your photo into an awesome work in the easiest and simplest way.
Extreme Week Calendar
This app is the light version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a seven-day-week view and an inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar.
DayCalc Pro
DayCalc is an easy-to-use, beautifully packaged calculator and Unit Converter. It includes both a standard and scientific calculator, and just might be the best calculator for your iPhone.
